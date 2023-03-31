Salvation Army trains in Petaluma

Last Saturday the Salvation Army conducted an EDS canteen training at the Petaluma Corps on S. McDowell Blvd. The training was made up of crews and canteens from Santa Rosa, San Rafael and Petaluma. The training was led by Amy Mefford, a Salvation Army EDS trainer from Division headquarters in Sacramento. The training was attended by veterans of disaster deployments and new community volunteers.
The training included class time covering chain of communication in a disaster, how to put together menus for multiple day deployments. Sourcing supplies at locations. Communicating and working with the Red Cross and civic leaders.
The next opportunity for a training will be in June and will be open to the public. The community can keep an eye on the Petaluma Salvation Army Facebook page for dates and times if they would like to participate.
Petaluma’s disaster coordinator Tom Jordan was on hand testing the availability and strength of the corps location for receiving and sending radio calls. Jordan said it is important that each of the designated locations in the city. Jordan said, “it would not be the time to find out a location was a radio dead spot when the next event occurs.” Another step the city preparing to aid the community.
Amy Mefford ended the day with the sage old reminder “we need to be prepared. It’s not if , it is when the next event will occur.”
