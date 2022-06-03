The Salvation Army is teaming up with the Guy Fieri Foundation this National Donut Day. Volunteers and staff from both nonprofits will celebrate the annual holiday by delivering donuts to first responders and law enforcement in Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County. The sweet holiday is celebrated each year on the first Friday of June.
The Salvation Army established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who traveled to the front lines in WWI, where they provided essential goods and sweet treats to troops to boost morale. More than a hundred years later, The Salvation Army is still serving on the front lines, now through a wide range of social services for America’s most vulnerable individuals and families.
Friday, June 3, starting at 8 a.m. the Donut Day crews will meet at The Salvation Army of Santa Rosa, located at 93 Stony Circle, and then deliver sweet treats to the California Highway Patrol, other law enforcement groups, and area fire stations.
About The Guy Fieri Foundation
The Guy Fieri Foundation is a non-profit organization that was started in 2011 with a simple idea of teaching the next generation of chefs how to cook. Since then, the foundation has expanded to offer programs that support first responders in disaster locations, and celebrate our local heroes, military, and veterans. The mission of the Guy Fieri Foundation uses food, cooking, and education to nourish, uplift, and encourage our communities. For more information on The Guy Fieri Foundation and its work please visit www.guyfierirfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.