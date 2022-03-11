Running to raise money

Kylene Garcia and Macy Juhola were surrounded by community members including the Rancho Cotate and Tech High Golf teams this past weekend during Macy’s 4x4x48 hour challenge. Macy ran 4 miles every four hours for 48 hours to raise money in support of Kylene who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Both women are thankful for all the love and support given by so many people.
