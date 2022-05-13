RP Women’s Low-Key Softball celebrates 50 years

Fifty years ago, when Rohnert Park was a small sleepy city, a softball league was formed by Jim Pekkain and his wife for the women who lived locally. The idea was to get women out of the kitchen for some social time, competition, exercise, and most of all fun. It was called the Rohnert Park Housewives league and was open for everyone despite their experience.
May 5, 2022, they played the first games of the year. The league is now known as Rohnert Park Women’s Low-Key Softball (RPWLKS) and is still open to everyone.
Pictured is Virginia Smith throwing the first pitch of the year. She was 37 when she played the league’s first year and continued playing every year until age 80!
We give many thanks to the city of Rohnert Park for their continued support and to our sponsors past and present; Dr. JT Henley, DDS; Dr. Unguren DDS; Rugworks; Morgan Dirt Solutions and Short Steel Construction.
Visit us on facebook or our website https://rpsoftball.wixsite.com/rpwlks. Check us out on Thursdays at Eagle Park and sign up with the city to play!
