The Rohnert Park City Council met on Tuesday, June 14. The two-hour meeting addressed several election and budget issues. One of the first action items was the installation of the council’s newest councilmember, Samantha Rodriguez. As you may recall, Rodriguez was appointed by the council to fill the seat of District 1 Councilmember at their meeting of May 24. That vacancy was caused by the resignation of then Vice Mayor Willy Linares for personal reasons.
Although Rodriguez took her Oath of Office the following day and has been performing official council duties, tonight was her first official city council meeting. A first order of business was her formal installation and ceremonial oath of office to her council seat. The ceremonial oath of office was performed with her sister, Anne-Marie. Family and friends were in attendance to witness the installation and wish her well.
Also on the agenda, was to have the council nominate and select a new Vice Mayor. Rodriguez was immediately thrust into the spotlight again as Councilmember Gerard Giudice, supported by Mayor Jackie Elward, nominated her to be the new Vice Mayor. Both Councilmembers Susan Hollingsworth-Adams and Pam Stafford expressed concerns about this nomination saying it was unfair to Rodriguez to be thrust into that position this soon. However, Rodriguez indicated she was comfortable with the nomination and confident she could handle the responsibility. On a vote of 3-2 with Hollingsworth-Adams and Stafford opposed, Rodriguez was selected as the Vice Mayor. Rodriguez said, “I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to continuing the work which the council has already started towards the betterment of the Friendly City.”
Another item was accepting the Mayor’s Appointment to City Council Sub-Committees and confirm the Mayor’s Outside Agency Appointments for the remainder of 2022. In effect, Rodriguez took on those roles and responsibilities, replacing Linares in those positions.
The council then adopted a resolution with regulations for candidates for elective office for the elections to be held for city council on November 8, 2022. Since Hollingsworth-Adams and Stafford intend to run for reelection and since Rodriguez was uncertain if she would, all three had a conflict and recused themselves. But that left the council without a quorum, so in accordance with council protocol a name was drawn out of a hat and Hollingsworth-Adams returned to participate in the decision. The resolution was straightforward. The city established a 200-word limit for candidates “Statement of Qualifications” to be printed in the November 8, 2022, election guides. The city will pay for these statements.
There was also the introduction of Ordinance Number 967. This will allow the “Electronic Filing of Campaign Disclosure Statements and Statements of Economic Interests” in the City of Rohnert Park. The resolution will be adopted at the June 28 meeting as part of the Consent Calendar.
On the budget front, the council approved the adopted budgets for the City of Rohnert Park and the Rohnert Park Foundation for Fiscal Year 2022-23. They also amended the Five-year Capital Improvement Program to add four projects and adjust the appropriations for Fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Less than twenty minutes were spent on these three items primarily because of the extensive budget session they held in April 2022. Tonight, was bringing back the proposed budget with some changes driven by the purchase of the State Farm property, additions of some approved positions, and other changes previously requested by the city council at the budget session.
The adopted budget remains balanced, but it did increase from 49 million to 49.8 million. The main driver of the increase was the anticipated first phase of the downtown project which is setting aside 12.2 million in 2022-2023 for development needs. 8.2 million is coming from non-general funds and 4 million from the general fund. City Manager Darrin Jenkins stressed this is not the total cost anticipated, thus Phase One, saying, “This is what we can set aside for it right now.”
In other council news, June 15, 2022, was proclaimed by the Mayor as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day; and, June 19, 2022, was proclaimed as Juneteenth in the City of Rohnert Park. The Juneteenth Flag will be raised at city hall on Thursday June 16 and flown until the end of the month. Passing unanimously were the last three agenda items. One was a public hearing on the city’s weed abatement efforts. Another was an update to the city’s Municipal Code regarding “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.” Finally, parking restrictions between midnight and 6 a.m. were established on Labath Avenue and surrounding area in vicinity of the Homekey Labath Landing Project.
