At a special meeting on Tuesday, May 17, the city council unanimously approved the staff’s recommendation to move as quick as possible to make the envisioned downtown a reality. Although the property was purchased just weeks ago, the plans and vision for what would occupy that site have been years in the making. City Manager Darrin Jenkins stated, “I want to move as fast as we can.” The staff was seeking direction and input from the council on how quick they wanted to move.
Quickly is a relative term and that was at the heart of the discussion. Three options were presented for consideration. On timing, there was an “Early,” “Modest,” and “Late Option.” The early option wouldn’t start until 2024 because of various requirements in State Law about sale or lease of surplus property. But if the council approved this option, the first completion could be as soon as 2027. This option would allow a minimum of design iterations but likely would preclude grant funding and the city would incur some cost.
In comparison, the modest option would delay start until 2026, giving the city more time for design iterations, to seek some possible grant funding. Cost could be higher or lower largely dependent on whether grant funding was obtained. Finally, the late option would delay start until 2027 and might not see first completion until 2042. The late option was a non-starter. Even the modest option received little discussion. The entire council talked about how building this downtown was important to the residents, they’ve been waiting for years. Mayor Jackie Elward in her comments said, “why don’t we give them the downtown.”
When State Farm announced they were leaving Rohnert Park the wheels were set in motion. The property was sold in 2014 and the city obtained a grant to plan a “Priority Development Area in Central Rohnert Park” that year. That plan established the vision of a downtown core for the city. A mixed-use project was approved for that site but in 2017 SunCal the original buyer sold the property to Laulima. Laulima worked with the city for a Station Avenue development which was approved in 2018. The city then did extensive outreach to the community and prepared for Laulima to develop and market the property. But the project stalled. However, the vision didn’t. This April, “the city purchased the site from Laulima in order to make progress on the long-awaited downtown for Rohnert Park.”
About a dozen speakers provided comments at the meeting. Some favored having a parking garage, preferably below ground included. Others, nearby neighbors, were concerned about noise and asked the city to consider a sound wall to protect the quality of life in their neighborhood. A few thought the modest timeline was better to allow more time to consider all the options. But overall, they were in favor of moving forward sooner than later.
With the timing decided, a decision was required on how to offset the costs to the city. Here, two options presented were a “Break-Even” or an “All-In” approach. The all-in approach would allow maximum workforce housing and a higher density but would also likely require the city to raise taxes and/or reduce services to fund capital and operations. That was unlikely to be acceptable to the community, therefore the Break-Even approach was chosen. This allows the city to fully offset cost for debt service and operations. It is more protective of the residents. It saves time too. It favors the current housing mix from the previously approved Laulima project and reduces the amount of rework required. Additional issues of housing density, workforce housing, and amenities/quality were discussed. The currently approved Station Avenue plan included 460 residential units, fifteen of which would have been affordable units. The staff recommended keeping density between 400-500 units, so that 460 figure meets their recommendation. Workforce or affordable housing would rise to 69 units or 15 percent because of state law now that the city owns the property. While some changes may occur, the council was united that high amenity, high quality development must be part of the downtown vision. Council member Pam Stafford said, “This is a huge step for us to take,” and Council member Gerard Giudice added “this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.” He also said, “amenities are the operative word”. None of them just want another housing project, all want a downtown that serves all residents.
