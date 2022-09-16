The city council met for a short meeting on Tuesday, September 13. Attendance was light with less than 30 folks divided between the public and city staff. The meeting lasted less than 90 minutes not counting the closed session just before adjournment. The closed session was a conference with legal counsel to discuss “Significant Exposure to Litigation.” Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez was absent, and Council member Pam Stafford departed after the consent calendar was approved.
The primary topic was the introduction of Ordinance No. 970. If adopted, this ordinance would amend sections of the Municipal Code to enact additional provisions regarding camping on public property. This latest ordinance would add to the tools available to city staff trying to mitigate the homeless encampments in the city. Having cleared 80 encampments over the last few years, the large encampment at Roberts Lake Park and Ride and a couple of Hinebaugh Creek encampments remain with approximately 120 people in those camps.
Due to legal constraints, the city can’t ban camping on public property, so the city has worked over the last few months to put into place reasonable restrictions to lessen the impact of those encampments. Director of Development Services, Mary Grace Pawson gave the staff report. She provided an overview of the situation, including the legal constraints imposed on cities by the courts. The key element in breaking up encampments on public property is the requirement to be able to offer the homeless population a shelter bed or other housing options.
However, those legal constraints do not “prohibit the city from taking actions to remove encampments that pose immediate health and safety issues or from clearing encampments when adequate shelter can be provided.” Pawson’s report also pointed out that “the city may enforce generally applicable laws regarding criminal conduct in homeless encampments.” Some of the actions previously taken include posting and enforcing prohibitions related to being in city parks overnight; prohibiting camping near city wellheads; changing the camping ordinance “that generally prohibit camping on public streets, sidewalks and bike paths or in a manner that blocks access” to driveways and entrances; and establishing “behavioral standards for individuals that are camping on public property.”
This newest ordinance would add prohibiting camping “within any creek protection zone,” within 1,500 feet of a school, daycare facility, or library; or within 1,000 feet of a “designated facility, opened after November 13, 2018, that provides shelter, safe sleeping, or safe parking to homeless persons, or that serves as a homeless services navigation center.” The city council will consider adopting this ordinance at their September 27 meeting and if they do pass it, it will go into effect in late October. Late October is also when the 60-unit supportive interim housing project known as Labath Landing is expected to be open for occupancy. That means in addition to enforcing camping restrictions, the city can also start offering shelter and reduce the number of homeless at Roberts Lake.
Councilmember Susan Hollingsworth Adams empathized with the business owners who spoke at the meeting tonight. Those speakers are frustrated and want the city to do more. She pointed out that the city is doing as much as they can within the legal constraints and that other cities are using our ordinances as a template for their attempts to mitigate their homeless problems. Council member Gerard Giudice confirmed with the City Attorney that these are legally defensible and that we are “pushing the legal authority as far as we can.” He also said, “Rohnert Park is doing more than any other jurisdiction.”
In other council news, Mayor Jackie Elward declared September 15 through October 15 as Hispanic American Heritage Month in Rohnert Park. The proclamation was accepted by three students from Sonoma State University. She also acknowledged Rodriguez’s selection as Vice Mayor to be the first Latino woman to serve in that position. City Manager Darrin Jenkins announced a Virtual Candidate Forum to be hosted by the League of Women Voters on September 19, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. That Monday, candidates running for city council in District’s 1 and 5 will be featured. Finally, the council passed a resolution that consents to removing the $350,000 threshold for application of the assessment to a Lodging Property. To amend the Sonoma County Tourism Business Improvement Area at a future Sonoma County Board, the nine cities in Sonoma County must consent to the amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.