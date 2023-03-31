The March 28 council meeting was opened with the Pledge to the Flag and all five council members accounted for.
Mayor Rodriguez held a moment of silence in remembrance of the recent Nashville tragedy. She also presented a proclamation that March 31, 2023, be declared a Transgender Day of Visibility in the City of Rohnert Park to support and celebrate the lives and contributions to our society to remove transphobia in Rohnert Park.
Mary Grace Pawson presented a small talk on amending and adopting existing building and fire codes. Police Chief Tim Mattos gave his annual report on crime.
The longest and most important presentation of the evening was the changing of the utility bills.
The City of Rohnert Park is changing its method of billing the utility bills. The first of July will be the first month where customers can expect a more efficient and secure financial routine. At the present utility bills are billed every other month and as mentioned before will become monthly billing and should start in July. With monthly billing all customers may expect 12 bills per year instead of six. That will allow customers to estimate their monthly payments more easily.
Regardless of existing online accounts, everyone must register for a new account. When the city has switched there will be easy-to-follow instructions and customers are highly encouraged to make payments online. The City of Rohnert Park will keep all customers updated and encouraged to visit the city’s website.
