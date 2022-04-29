Tuesday evening the Rohnert Park City Council approved an application and review process to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Vice Mayor Linares. Last night’s meeting can be observed in the City’s Meeting Central.
District 1 elected Walter “Willy” Linares to serve on the Council on November 3, 2020. Last year, he was voted by the city council to serve as the vice Mayor. On April 18, 2022, Vice Mayor Linares announced he is resigning from the city council, effective upon appointment of his successor, but no later than May 25, 2022.
Now that the council has determined how to fill this vacancy, the application period is open. All applicants at least 18 years old that are registered to vote and currently live in District 1 are encouraged to submit an application to the clerk’s Office. To determine your district, please use our Find Your District tool at https://tinyurl.com/RP-Map
To be considered for appointment, you must submit a completed application and a completed FPPC Form 700 (Statement of Economic Interests) no later than Friday May 13, 2022, at 4 p.m. to the Rohnert Park City Clerk’s Office: 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA 94928. Completed applications must be submitted in person (appointments are required) to the City Clerk or Deputy City Clerk.
On May 13, 2022, all applications will be published on the city’s website and hard copies will be available for inspection at city hall upon request to the city clerk’s office. The city council will have an opportunity to closely review the applications before making an appointment at its regular city council meeting of May 24, 2022, at 5 p.m. in council chambers. The appointed person will serve on the council until the results of the next election on November 8, 2022, are certified.
For more information, please visit https://tinyurl.com/RP-Elections or contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@rpcity.org or by telephone (707) 588-2227.
