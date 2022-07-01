The Rohnert Park City Council met on June 28 at city hall for a marathon four hour plus regular meeting Tuesday night. Homelessness was a major topic with multiple agenda items dedicated to the issue. Even the ceremonial mayor’s presentation had a homelessness connection. Mayor Jackie Elward gave the Girl Scout juniors from Troop #10162, Certificates of Recognition, for earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award. This third highest award in “all of Girl Scouts,” required them to complete a project. The girls chose to address homelessness in Rohnert Park. They made 25 blankets and over 50 comfort kits to distribute to the homeless.
The first major item concerning homelessness was pulled from the consent calendar for discussion after a public comment told the council it shouldn’t be buried in that calendar. The item was an authorization for the assistant city manager to sign agreements for Homeless Services in the city for fiscal year 2022-23. “Homelessness continues to be one of the most challenging issues facing Rohnert Park” according to the staff report. It also reported, “The fiscal year 22-23 budget includes almost $3 million for contract services from homeless service providers.” This item was part of that effort allowing the assistant city manager to enter into agreements with Catholic Charities to provide outreach services and rapid rehousing and Share Sonoma County for permanent housing services. The not to exceed amounts were $225,757, $616,135, and $235,078 respectively for a total amount of $1,076,970.
The next discussion item addressed options for mitigating the impacts of the Roberts Lake Road encampment on the nearby businesses. According to the staff report “The encampment at the Park and Ride has created substantial problems for nearby businesses.” These ranged from theft and vandalism to loss of customers due to negative experiences and challenges retaining staff due to concerns for their personal safety. Aaron Johnson presented data from the Department of Public Safety to show the number of arrests (48), citations (136), and towed abandoned vehicles (22) to date in 2022. Similar data for Rogers Plaza Area across from the ride and park show an additional 10 arrests to date.
Mary Grace Pawson, Development Services Director for the city, presented some short and long-term options for the council to consider after briefing the council on actions to date taken to mitigate the problems caused by the homeless encampment at the park and ride. In the interim, the recommended items included $120,000 for a Building Hardening Program at Rodgers Plaza, $50,000 for fence hardening, and $30,000 for dedicated Public Safety Overtime pay.
The building hardening program would include such items as video surveillance cameras, dumpster locks, electrical outlet locks, quick-coupler retrofits on outdoor hose bib, and key code door locks for restrooms. These recommendations were to serve as a deterrent for theft of electricity and water, illegal dumping, and scavenging, and prevent use by unauthorized individuals of business restrooms. Although the council agreed with the fence hardening and police overtime, they did not agree to funding the building hardening program. They did not want to set a precedent that the city would pay for these types of prevention actions for businesses as they felt it was the business owners’ and property managers’ responsibility and it would also encourage other businesses in Rohnert Park to request city financial support for similar problems throughout the city.
For the longer term, three options were discussed. They were opening a Satellite Public Safety Office in Rogers Plaza, funding a daytime security guard in Rogers Plaza, or providing full-time security in the park-and-ride encampment. The council supported the satellite office concept. This requires a one-time start-up cost of $70,000 and ongoing annual costs of $249,000 which includes salary of a new hire to staff the office and annual rent for the office. The security guard options were not approved for further research or development at this time. In addition to the precedent concern, the cost for a full-time security in the encampment was prohibitive likely costing between $1-2 million per year.
In other council news, an agreement for Homeless Services in Rohnert Park with Unsheltered Friends Outreach was approved for $36,000 next fiscal year; a public review of the General Plan for 2040 was presented, a proposed Public Safety Presentation Calendar was approved, direction regarding design concepts for the Southwest Blvd. project from the roundabout to Adrian Ave. was given to the Public Works department, and the process for recruitment of a new city manager was approved.
