RP City Council Reviews Housing Element

Rohnert Park resident and Community Voice Journalist Cassandra May Albaugh accepted a proclamation certificate on behalf of our transgender neighbors and community members presented by the Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward and the City of Rohnert Park making March 31, 2022, Transgender Day of Visibility. Not in order are Rowan Gomez, Kelly Bradshaw, Renee Ho, Rev. Rob Herrmann, Jennifer Rihl, Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Willy Linares, Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins, Cassandra May Albaugh, Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward, Chantavy Tornado, Rohnert Park City Attorney Michelle Marchetta Kenyon, Isamar Alamilla, Chase Clark, Desmond Scott, Sage Pizamettie, Jazz Watteyne, Solicia Aguilar, Rohnert Park Council Member Susan Hollingsworth-Adams, Emerson Tuttle, Grace Villafuerte and Rohnert Park Council Member Gerard Giudice.