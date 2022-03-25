RP City Council Reviews Housing Element

The Rohnert Park City Council met for just over two hours on Tuesday, March 22. Six items were on the agenda for discussion or vote. Mary Grace Pawson, Director of Development Services, led the discussion on the 2023 Housing Element Update and Potential Policy Options. She was assisted by Elliot Pickett, an Associate Planner for 4LEAF. 4LEAF is a consulting firm working with the city on preparing this Housing Element 2023 update.
By way of background, from the staff report, “The Housing Element is one of the seven mandated elements of the General Plan, and the only element that must be updated on a set schedule, consistent with the establishment of Regional Housing Needs Allocations (RHNA) which are published at eight-year intervals.” Rohnert Park last updated this element in 2014. The current update covers a planning period from 2023 to 2031.
RHNA “is the numerical foundation of all housing elements.” By state law, housing elements must demonstrate an ability to meet the RHNA target. That target “is meant to identify and address housing needs for the state’s projected population, to improve the jobs – housing balance in communities, and to ensure the availability of housing affordable to all income groups.” For Rohnert Park that target is 1,580 housing units between 2023-2031. There are specific targets for Extremely Low Income (ELI), Very Low Income (VLI), Low Income (LI), Moderate Income (MI) and Above Moderate Income (AMI).
Rohnert Park isn’t required to construct these housing units within its RHNA; rather it is required to demonstrate it has enough adequate sites zoned to accommodate “the number of RHNA units in each income category.” Overall, the city has sufficient sites (1,657) to meet the goal, but their challenge will be to meet the distribution of those sites to meet VLI, LI, and MI goals as most sites are at the AMI level. Pawson briefed the council on the tools the city has, or would like to develop as potential policies, to ensure they have adequate sites at all income levels.
This was just a general review, no specific action was required to be taken by the council at this time unless they didn’t want the planning staff to pursue use of a specific tool, policy, or program. It is anticipated that the required Housing Element and related documents will be ready by winter 2022/2023 for Planning Commission recommendations and city council action and will be incorporated in the city’s 2040 General Plan.
In other council news, they directed Vice Mayor Willy Linares to vote for approval of the Propose Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget for Sonoma Water at their April meeting. Rohnert Park is projected to pay 6.16 percent more for delivery of water to the city. The total cost per gallon is $0.003. Councilmember Gerard Giudice said the “rate increase is justified.”
There was also a discussion concerning a possible local requirement for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program. Currently there are state requirements for this training when state money is used in a project; however, cities can also require such a program when city money is involved. The staff recommended taking no action pending an infrastructure feasibility study later in the year, but the council directed the planning staff to come back with necessary resolution or ordinance to put the training program in place before that study. Mayor Jackie Elward said “this item is a part of what we are trying to accomplish. We don’t need to wait.”
The council also approved changes in city council protocols establishing procedural rules for conduct of council meetings and business. Originally discussed in January 2022, this resolution was the formal adoption of those changes. City Manager Darrin Jenkins pointed out three specific changes. Two pertained to death notices. Notice of the death of city employee remains but notice of an employee’s family member death was removed as a requirement. However, notice of the death of a board or commission member appointed by the council was added. Also added was a prohibition not to appoint a city employee to a board or commission by council members to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest.
Also, Chief Tim Mattos, Director of Public Safety presented the 2021 Part I and II Crime Report of data sent to the FBI as part of the Unified Crime Reporting (UCR) program. This is an annual report, and more than 18,000 jurisdictions participate in this current reporting system. The report is available on the department’s website. Mattos informed the council that the system used will change in the next couple of years and explained the differences between the current system and the future system. Elward also presented a Mayor’s Proclamation declaring March 31, 2022, as Transgender Day of Visibility in Rohnert Park to members of the Rohnert Park and Sonoma County LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
