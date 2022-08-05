The Rohnert Park City Council has approved $200,000 in funding to preserve a preschool program at the former Gold Ridge school.
"The city council has made it a priority to preserve this preschool," said Mayor Jackie Elward, "providing our community with local access to quality preschool programs is so important in ensuring the success of both children and adults in Rohnert Park."
Two years ago, a building condition assessment was completed on the Gold Ridge portable classrooms because the floor was showing signs of failure. Repairs were made, but the condition has continued to show signs of failure. In response, the city council approved $200,000 in August of 2021 towards another facility for the school.
After an extensive search for a new building, the city has determined that repairing existing buildings at the Gold Ridge site proves more beneficial to the community and school.
Gold Ridge Preschool is currently owned by the City of Rohnert Park and leased to the school. Their lease extends through 2026.
Repairing the current location will allow the school to stay at the Gold Ridge site through the end of their lease. It also gives the preschool three more years to find a suitable place to move. When the lease agreement concludes, remaining project funds will bedesignated towards assisting the preschool transition to a new site.
Gold Ridge Preschool is a 4Cs program for low-income families and is a critical resource for our community. The Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs) operates our county's state-funded preschool system. 4Cs offers full-time, part-time, and after-school childcare through state-funded vouchers. You can learn more about the 4Cs program by visiting https:/www.sonoma4cs.org.
