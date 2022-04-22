The City of Rohnert Park has long envisioned the old State Farm property as being the anchor site for its future downtown. The property was purchased by private developers and the city has been working with them to make that a reality. However, for a variety of reasons, the project kept getting stalled. The city is tired of waiting and is purchasing the property from the current owners. This will be formally approved by the city council at a special meeting for that purpose April 20, at 11:30 a.m.
According to the press release, Mayor Jackie Elward said, “This is a bold step toward creating downtown Rohnert Park. With this purchase we are taking charge of our destiny.” Council member Pam Stafford added, “We’ve been working for a downtown for years. We’ve approved plans and built infrastructure, and we’re still waiting. The time has come to blaze our own path.”
The property, which is around 30 acres, is located at the corner of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Dr. It’s next to the SMART rail station. On April 13, 2022, the city made an offer which was accepted by the current owners. The purchase price is $12.5 million. The property is valued at $20 million according to an August 2021 appraisal report. In the press release, it was reported that “The city is using a surplus in the city’s General Fund and cash on hand to fund the purchase,” It also said, “The city could be competitive for state grants to offset some of the development costs.”
With this purchase, the city gets “complete control of the layout, look, features, amenities, and timing of the downtown.” The project can also finally move forward with this purchase instead of waiting for another developer to purchase the property and propose development of the site. According to Council member Gerard Giudice, “Our community has always had the greatest heart; with our very own city center we can now come together and show it off.” Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams added, “This is a huge and important step forward, an historic moment for our city. Our residents have asked the city council to step up and deliver a quality downtown. This purchase will allow us to do just that.”
According to City Manager Darrin Jenkins, “We will consider the lessons learned from private efforts to develop the property.” The development will happen in phases, likely starting with housing according to the press release. He also said, “The city will create an inviting, walkable downtown that will become the heart of the city” and will be a combination of market rate and affordable housing, recreational uses “such as a plaza.” There will be some commercial and office space but probably not as much as previously envisioned before the pandemic. Jenkins said, “This project is one of the city’s top priorities. We look forward to the community’s input to shape the future downtown of Rohnert Park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.