The City of Rohnert Park is soon to open its first roundabout. The long-anticipated roundabout is at the intersection of Southwest and Commerce Boulevards. On May 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates the project completion.
"This roundabout project is an important part of Rohnert Park’s plans to improve our infrastructure and residents’ quality of life. It creates a welcome gateway to ‘The Friendly City.’ I could not be more delighted that the project completion is ahead of schedule. The nearby business owners and residents have been so patient. And we are grateful for that," said Mayor Jackie Elward
The roundabout replaces a hard to navigate three-way stop, reduces travel time, lowers carbon emissions, and improves safety. The project's design includes a feature to capture rainwater. During rainfall, the feature will reduce runoff and the need for irrigation.
A video simulation and information about the project are available on the City of Rohnert Park’s website. Visit www.rpcity.org/roundabout to learn more.
Southwest and Commerce Boulevards Roundabout Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
When: May 25 at 5 p.m.
Where: Juanita’s Market parking lot at 93 Southwest Boulevard
Cost: Free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.