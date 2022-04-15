The Rohnert Park City Council met on Tuesday April 12 for their first meeting of the month. The meeting lasted just over an hour and was lightly attended. Vice Mayor Willy Linares was absent. There were only four items on the agenda for discussion, direction to staff, or decision.
One item of interest was a request by the Council on Aging, to have the city co-sponsor a Pickleball event at Sunrise Park in Rohnert Park as part of their Sonoma County Wine Country Games. The Wine Country Games are scheduled to occur throughout Sonoma County from June 3 through June 12. This three-day Pickleball Event will take place June 10 through June 12. The staff report was presented by Community Services Manager Tiarra Warner.
According to her report, “The Sonoma County Wine Country Games are a series of sports tournaments hosted by the Sonoma County Council on Aging. The mission of the games is to encourage healthy activity and social engagement for anyone 50 years old and above through “education, connections, and the spirited competition of sport, inspiring all to take an active role in determining the quality of their aging experience.” The event is expected to draw over 200 participants as well as many spectators. Players will be both residents and non-residents of Sonoma County. The 12 pickleball courts at Sunrise Park will be set aside for this event from Thursday, June 9, at 2 p.m. until Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m.
Because of the length of the event, the Community Services department brought the request to the council for direction and decision. The Council on Aging as a non-profit organization is eligible for a fee waiver up to $1,000 for use of city facilities, however the policy also says that events of a long-term duration, defined as more than 2 days, are ineligible for a fee waiver. That’s why the council had to approve the exception to policy. They did so unanimously. Councilmember Pam Stafford said it would be “A great economic benefit to our city” and Mayor Jackie Elward added it was “another way to put Rohnert Park out there.”
Having approved the request, the $900 rental fee is waived. As a co-sponsor the city will also provide traffic cones, locks for the courts so they can be secured overnight and reduce the need to set-up anew each day, as well as providing tables and chairs for check-in. They will also provide access to power and provide city staff to prepare the facility for the event.
Public Works Director, Vanessa Garrett presented the staff report recommending an “Ordinance to Prohibit Use and Sale of Disposable Food Service Ware and Other Products Containing Polystyrene Foam.” Council member Gerard Giudice recused himself from this portion of the meeting because as a business owner who would be impacted by such an ordinance, he had a conflict of interest in the issue. The three remaining council members were in favor of such an ordinance, which will be brought back to the council for a formal vote at a future meeting. Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams said, “I would support this ordinance” and only expressed a small concern about how the staff would enforce it. Garrett pointed out that Zero Waste would partner with the city for both educational and enforcement efforts. Once the ordinance is adopted, impacted businesses will have a one-year grace period to expend current stock, find, and obtain replacement products.
According to Garrett’s report, “Common examples of polystyrene foam products include Styrofoam coffee cups, packing ‘peanuts,’ and containers for take-out and left-over food from restaurants.” She said these products take several generations to decompose in landfills, can’t be recycled, and are hard to clean-up when broken up and left to litter our creeks and streets. The county and other cities in Sonoma County already have similar ordinances in place.
In other council news, Elward presented a “Certificate of Recognition” honoring Unsheltered Friends Outreach for their exceptional work and being an inspiration to our community. In part it read, “…I hereby recognize Unsheltered Friends Outreach and their volunteers during National Volunteers Month for their hard work and dedication to helping people who are experiencing homelessness in Rohnert Park.” City Manager Darrin Jenkins reminded community members that there will be a town hall meeting at the community center on April 16, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This is an opportunity for residents to have an informal, two-way interaction with their city council and staff, have their questions answered, and their concerns heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.