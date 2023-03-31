Deepak Ramalingam of Rohnert Park, CA, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Kailee Sanderson was named to La Mirada, Ca. Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.
Sanderson, a Comm Sciences Disorders major from Rohnert Park, CA, was one of approximately 1,700 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.