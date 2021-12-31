Rohnert Park man making damage assessments at China Sea

From the East China Sea, Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Daniel Bello, left, from San Jose, California, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jared Shacklet, from Rohnert Park, California, make damage assessment reports during a rescue and assistance drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack
