In recent years, Rohnert Park has dedicated resources to traffic improvements for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. The Public Works Street Maintenance Division continues to maintain road infrastructure.
“Ensuring the safety of our residents is paramount, and our recent and future traffic improvements do just that,” said Mayor Samantha Rodriguez. “Not only are we working to maintain the upkeep of our infrastructure, but we also want to prioritize the aesthetic appeal of Rohnert Park. We want to keep our city an attractive and friendly destination for residents, businesses, and visitors.”
The city has completed the following projects:
• Converted traffic signals to a coordinated traffic system
• Improved pedestrian and bicycle safety
• Installed yellow flashing left turn arrows throughout the city
• Installed new technology to enhance first responder response times
• Constructed safety enhancements on 12 pathways and sidewalk crosswalks
The city has other infrastructure improvement projects planned for this next fiscal year. A few upcoming projects are already in the design phase. This summer, residents can look forward to a mini roundabout at Arlen and Almond. The city is also planning street repairs and treatments throughout Rohnert Park.
Public Works staff are currently improving the safety for pedestrians at Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Blvd. This improvement will help reduce the travel length for pedestrians crossing the western leg of Commerce at the Expressway. It will also increase the speed of traffic flow at the intersection. This project is expected to be completed in mid-May.
Visit Rohnert Park’s website for more traffic improvement updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.