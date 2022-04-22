On Saturday morning, April 16 the city sponsored a town hall meeting for residents. It was held in the multi-purpose room at the Community Center. Starting at 9:30 a.m., it lasted a little over two hours. The format was question and answer; comment and response; and information sharing. Over three dozen residents and city staff participated. This included councilmembers and city staff, some familiar faces often seen at city council meetings, but also many new, first-time participants.
Town Halls have been held previously, but not in recent years. The desire to start holding them again was put forward by Mayor Jackie Elward, supported by other council members during a regular city council meeting. There are likely to be more town halls held, based on the interest in this one. One of the participants even asked, “when and where will the next one be held?” Part of the rationale behind that question was, unlike city council meetings, town halls allow participants to more fully engage with councilmembers and city staff to raise questions and engage in dialogue with the leadership of the city. City council meetings are limited in ability to do that, because of Brown Act restrictions. While public comments can be made at those meetings, councilmembers can’t fully engage because the issues were not on the agenda.
All councilmembers except Vice Mayor Willy Linares were present. Linares was attending to his family’s newborn twins. Congratulations to the Linares family. Each council member gave opening remarks. Elward said, “We heard you guys asking for a town hall meeting so you could express yourself” and here we are. Council members Susan Hollingsworth Adams, Pam Stafford, and Gerard Giudice also welcomed residents to the meeting. City Manager Darrin Jenkins then presented a short 5-minute video that reviewed some of the 2021 accomplishments for the council’s strategic priorities and other city program efforts.
First time participant Eve Sheehan said, “I wanted to hear about the homeless situation.” Another first-time participant, Jane Gibbons, said she came out of “curiosity.” She is relatively new to Rohnert Park. Sheehan was a former nurse for over 38 years and Gibbons was a former special education teacher and then ran a group home for intellectually challenged adult women. Other folks were interested in the budget process, concerns about the construction and the wall at the Southwest Roundabout, inflation and costs, the banning of new gas stations, the lack of a skate park, banning of pesticides, focus on climate change, the progress or lack thereof for the planned downtown area, traffic lights, and the fireworks issue among other questions asked and answered.
It wasn’t just questions and answers. Some folks gave shout outs to city staff for the work they do. For example, one participant spotlighted the work of Tom Kelley about parks and clean-up efforts. Kelley is an operations manager in the public works department for general services according to the city’s staff directory. Information about upcoming events such as the upcoming Business Showcase to be held at the community center on Wednesday April 27, were shared. Also, the city council’s budget session special meeting on Monday April 18 in council chambers was discussed. Since city budget was a key topic, that event is very timely for those interested. Barbara Mackenzie, the city’s representative to the Sonoma County Library Commission, took the opportunity to talk about the city’s library facility, programs, and events. She provided handouts and pens to folks so interested.
There isn’t enough room in a short summary article to go into detail about each issue or concern expressed during the town hall meeting. For that reason, you’re encouraged to attend the next one when it gets scheduled. Although participants may not have gotten the exact answer they wanted to hear, the format allowed a respectful give and take to address their concerns and the council and city staff got some insight on the issues concerning our citizens. A survey evaluation form was also available to provide additional input as well as an email address to receive information as part of the city’s email distribution list. You could indicate which topics you’d like to receive more information on, for example, city meetings, traffic updates and road closures, various city committees, or planned downtown updates. All in all, it was a morning well spent.
