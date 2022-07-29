During the Rohnert Park City Council meeting of July 26, a public hearing was held prior to adopting a resolution declaring a water shortage emergency. This is not as ominous as it sounds. Earlier this year the state issued an Executive Order for a 20 percent reduction in water usage. Tonight’s unanimous vote by the council was more about aligning Rohnert Park’s water rates and contingency plans to comply with that order. So, let’s look at the background from the staff report.
Rohnert Park gets about 45 percent of its water supply from the Russian River. Another 35 percent comes from the city’s groundwater and wells. Twenty percent of water usage is recycled water used for irrigation of the Golf Course and various parks. California is in its third consecutive year of extremely dry conditions. Although Lake Sonoma, the primary water supply reservoir for Sonoma County has approximately two years of water supply; “federal, state and county officials have declared a drought emergency in an effort to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to minimize water waste and non-essential uses… of the available water supply” according to the staff report.
In May 2021, using the 2016 Water Shortage Contingency Plan, the city council declared a drought emergency and implemented drought measures to reduce water use by twenty percent. However, that contingency plan was updated in November 2021 when the city adopted a 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan. That 2020 plan included drought rates as a tool for reduction. However, in March 2022 new water rates were adopted that also included new drought rates which were different from the 2020 plan. So, tonight’s vote was to get rid of the old, and declare the water shortage emergency to align with the State’s order and the new plans.
What does that mean for our residents? At the 20 percent level, not much change from before. The city will be doing more public engagement activities on social media, at the Farmer’s Market, sending out letters and information with the water bills, etc. on how to conserve water. They will remind residents who are violating the reduction rules. You won’t be able to fill new pools and vehicle washing will only be allowed at recirculating water facilities. There are also irrigation limitations (watering between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. only). Hotels and motels also will offer opt out linen service while restaurants will serve water only upon request.
There are no drought rate increases at the 20 percent level. If we go to stage 3 (30 percent reduction) then a 5 percent increase would occur. Going to 10 percent at stage 4 (40 percent reduction), 15 percent at stage 5 (50 percent reduction) and 20 percent at stage 6 (greater than 50 percent reduction). City Manager Darrin Jenkins clarified that there aren’t any punitive actions at stage 2. When the previous drought related reduction occurred, the residents did well. The average use of water went from 189 gallons per person per day to around 90 gallons and even now is only around 100 gallons per day.
In other council news, Barbara Mackenzie gave an update on the Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library and was also nominated by Mayor Jackie Elward for another 4-year term as the city’s representative which was unanimously ratified by the city council. Elward also recognized Larry Roberts and Roland Berard for their volunteer work at the Rohnert Park Senior Center Computer Lab. A tentative date for the next Town Hall meeting was identified as Monday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m. The venue is still to be identified; it might even be in council chambers at city hall. No weekend date was available where all the council members could be present thus the selection of an evening weekday time and date.
Frustration on display at city council meeting
The Rohnert Park City Council met for a little over two and one-half hours on Tuesday July 26. About two dozen people were in attendance. The hot issue was again homelessness and the actions the city is taking to address the issue. Specifically, the introduction of an ordinance repealing and replacing part of the City’s Municipal Code pertaining to Camping on Public and Private Property.
The ordinance discussion consumed almost an hour of the meeting. This is where the frustration came out from both the public in attendance and city council members. Mary Grace Pawson, the Development Services Director for the city, introduced the ordinance and presented the staff report. For clarity, when discussing “camping on public and private property” of this ordinance, the issue is “Homelessness” and what the city can and cannot do about the encampments where they reside. Pawson gave the legal background impacting this issue.
According to the staff report, “most jurisdictions in Sonoma County simply banned camping on public and private property, except in designated “campgrounds.” The existing “Camping Ordinance” for Rohnert Park made “it unlawful to camp in vehicles at all times and prohibits all camping on public and private property without permission from the owner and a written permit from the city.” But it is unenforceable since the U.S. Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit decision known as the “Boise Decision.” That decision held “that cities cannot criminally enforce city-wide camping restrictions on public property if they do not have enough shelter beds available for the homeless population.”
The issue of homelessness is complex, made even more so by legal constraints. These and other factors led to the homeless encampment at the park and ride near Roberts Lake which has become the most visible symbol of the problem and the frustration in Rohnert Park. Despite all the efforts the city’s doing to address these issues, residents speaking at tonight’s meeting claimed they weren’t taking care of them, and the council needs to do something! When the council members had their turn to discuss the problem, they pushed back. They too expressed their frustrations.
Councilmember Susan Hollingsworth Adams led off with “I’d like nothing better than to rent a bus…” before going on to defend what the city staff has been doing within the legal constraints they had to work with. Council member Pam Stafford said “I hate it as much as you do” before she also defended what the council and city has been doing. Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez pointed out “We don’t always see the work that is being done” while Mayor Jackie Elward, speaking by phone from Belgium, said, “The problem is bigger than we think.” Elward went on to say, “before the problem wasn’t visible” but “this is the new reality we are living in not just in Rohnert Park or Sonoma County.”
According to Pawson, the new ordinance is a tool that law and code enforcement require to address “the negative secondary effects of unpermitted camping” such as accumulation of trash, fire hazards, vehicular safety hazards, etc. The city attorney added this type of ordinance is legally defensible and does not run afoul of the Boise Decision. So, what does it do? It sets boundaries for where camping on public property is or isn’t permissible. For example, it prohibits camping where it obstructs a street, sidewalk, or other public right-of-way. It also specifies no area can be greater than ten by ten feet, or within four feet of another person occupying a different tent or structure, or within ten feet of any driveway or loading dock or within five feet of any building entrance and exit.
The council unanimously agreed to this ordinance tonight. It will be again voted on at the August 9, 2022, council meeting and if passed it will be effective on September 8, 2022.
