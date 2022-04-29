The Rohnert Park City Council met in regular session on April 26. In a short 90-minute meeting they made a few decisions, one of which was by what process they would fill the District One council seat because of Vice Mayor Willy Linares’ resignation. Linares will resign his seat on May 25. That date played a key role in the process that was voted upon at this meeting. Linares was present for the first half of the meeting but departed after the replacement process was decided.
City Manager Darrin Jenkins started the discussion on this process by clarifying that District One will be voting on a representative to the council at the November 8, 2022, election. Whoever wins that election will serve out the final two years of Linares’ term which expires in 2024. The question before the council was what to do in the interim.
They were presented with two options. One was to fill the seat by appointment until the next general election. The other was to leave the seat vacant until that election. If they chose to leave the seat vacant, they would have had to approve a special election by July 17, 2022, to ensure it would be included in the general election ballot. If they chose to fill the seat by appointment until that election, they could do so by either a direct appointment or through an application process. The direct appointment would not require any application or interview.
The council was unanimous in their direction that they wanted to fill the seat by appointment. The bulk of the discussion then was centered on what that appointment process would look like. Staff tentatively proposed the process as an application period, an interview special session, and then an appointment vote at the May 24 regular meeting. The application period would run from April 27 through May 13, 2022. The special session for interviews was proposed to be on May 18, 2022. The May 24 decision date is important in that it allows Linares to be part of the decision on his replacement. His participation is legal as per government code up until his resignation, thereafter he would not have a role in deciding who to appoint.
The council was not in full agreement on the appointment process. Some council members have conflicts with the May 18 date and would not be able to participate in the interview session. Likewise, some applicants may not be available on that date. For those reasons, Linares moved to modify the recommended process by replacing the interview session with a review session. After the close of the application period, councilmembers would have until May 24 to review the applications. Then at the May 24 meeting they would discuss their views on a replacement and move to appoint one of the applicants.
Linares was supported by Mayor Jackie Elward and Council member Gerard Giudice. Council members Pam Stafford and Susan Hollingsworth Adams opposed the motion. Their concern was an interview process would provide the public with more transparency in the selection process. The final vote was 3-2 in favor of Linares’ modification.
To apply for the seat, the person must be at least 18 years of age, they must be a resident of Rohnert Park and reside within District One, and they will have to file a Statement of Economic Interest (Form 700). Council members “may not cast a vote for a family member or any other person with whom the city council member has a relationship that may create a potential conflict of interest.”
In other council news, a new fire engine was approved for purchase now. They had planned for a replacement in next years’ budget; however, the vendor is getting ready to raise prices on May 1. If an order is placed before that date, the cost would be around $756,000. After that date the estimated cost would jump to approximately $942,000. Ordering now will save the city over $185,000.
They also passed an ordinance adopting a Military Equipment Use Policy for the Department of Public Safety. This brings the city into compliance with Assembly Bill 481. Currently the department has in inventory 40mm launcher and sponge rounds, and 12-gauge shotgun and bean bag equipment defined as military equipment. Chief Tim Mattos said that this equipment, while displayed in a law enforcement action hasn’t been used except for training purposes. Finally, the council agreed to change the Community Center Digital Billboard Policy regarding duration of ads. They agreed the policy should remove the minimum 30 second requirement and leave it to the discretion of the Community Services staff to determine appropriate lengths for ads. The average duration of an ad for most digital billboards is 8 seconds according to Cindy Bagley, Director of Community Services.
