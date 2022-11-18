The Sonoma County Regional Libraries are now open Sundays!
Open hours are 1-5 p.m.
All Sonoma County Libraries will observe the following schedule for Thanksgiving: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 10-6 p.m., Thurs., Nov. 24 & Fri. Nov.25: ALL LOCATIONS CLOSED. Sat., Nov. 26: Resume regular open hours
Adult Programs
Teen Volunteer Orientation (Teens) Wed., 4-5 p.m. Are you a teen interested in volunteering for the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library? Bring a Volunteer Packet signed by you and your guardian to the library. Orientation will go over the rules of volunteering, possible tasks you can help with , and a short in-person interview with the Teen Librarian. We look forward to working together!
Children and Teen Programs
3D Modeling Workshop for Kids (Grades 4-6) Mon. Nov. 21, 4-5:30 p.m. Learn about 3D printing and how you can use our 3D printer at the library! Class led by digital design instructor Lindsay Hunter. Space is limited; advance registration is required.
Seeds and Reads - Paint & Plant a Mini Pot (Grades K-6) Tues. Nov. 22, 4-5 p.m. Listen to stories about plants and flowers, paint your own mini terracotta pot, fill it with dirt, plant a few chia seeds, and take it home to watch it grow! All materials provided.
Mr. Music! (Ages 0-5, grades K-6) Wed. Nov. 23, 11-12 p.m. Mr. Music will bring easy to learn songs, body rhythms, and ear training with Octave the “Singing Dog.”
No Wee Read Storytime on Thurs., Nov. 24.
No Family Storytime on Fri., Nov. 25.
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (Grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.