The Rohnert Park – Cotati Regional Library is celebrating Affordable Housing Week May 7-13!
The Sonoma County Regional Libraries are now open Sundays!
Open hours are 1-5 p.m.
Adult and Teen Programs
Housing Services at the Library (Adults) May 8-13, 2-4 p.m. Visit the library each day Monday through Saturday to learn about affordable housing options in Rohnert Park and Cotati.
Author Talk with Jena Friedman (virtual) (Adults, teens) Wed, May 10, 5-6 p.m. In a moment where women’s rights are being rolled back, fascism is on the rise, and so many of us could use a breather as we struggle to get by, Jena applies her unique gifts to pull a laugh from things deemed too raw, too precious, and too scary to joke about. Advanced registration is required.
Virtual Queer Book Club (virtual) (Adults, teens) Wed. May 10, 6-7 p.m. Join librarians virtually to discuss books centering on LGBTQ+ voices. This month we will be reading Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki. Electronic copies of the book are available in Overdrive. Print copies are available while supplies last. Advanced registration is required.
Asian Art Museum Lecture: Gorgeous Lacquerware (virtual) (Adults, teens) Sat. May 13, 11-12 p.m. The Asian Art Museum presents: Gorgeous Lacquerware. Over the centuries, lacquer has been worked in a variety of ways that are functional, protective, and beautiful. Revel in some of the gorgeous lacquer items from the Asian Art Museum’s collection. Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community during the month of May and beyond! Advanced registration is required.
Children Programs
A Bit About Bats with NorCal Bats (Grades K-8) Fri. May 12, 4-5 p.m. Meet live insect eating bats! Learn all about about insect eating bats and meet three species of native bats. We will talk about adaptations and characteristics of each bat.
Lego Build Club at the Library (Ages 0-12) Sat. May 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join us for Lego Club for hands on engineering, problem solving exercise, and play using age-appropriate materials. Young siblings are welcome to attend and use our collection of duplo bricks.
Wee Read Baby-Toddler Storytime on break through May.
Family Storytime on break through May.
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) First and third Thurs. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Dial a Story! (Alll ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wed. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.