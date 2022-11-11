The Sonoma County Regional Libraries will be open on Sundays starting Nov. 6! Hours will be 1-5 p.m.
All Sonoma County Libraries will be CLOSED on Fri. November 11 in observation of Veteran’s Day.
Adult and Teen Programs
Teen Volunteer Orientation (Teens) Wed., 4-5 p.m. Are you a teen interested in volunteering for the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library? Bring a volunteer packet signed by you and your guardian to the library. Orientation will go over the rules of volunteering, possible tasks you can help with , and a short in-person interview with the Teen Librarian. We look forward to working together!
Asian Art Museum Lecture: Glorious Civilizations of Southeast Asia (virtual) (Adults) Sat. Nov. 12, 11-12 p.m. Eleven countries, numerous cultures, thousands of years. Explore the varied and intriguing art of Southeast Asia as reflected in secular and religious objects from this fascinating region. See sculptures from Angkor Wat, Buddhas from Burma and Thailand, ceramics from Vietnam, and textiles from the Philippines. Advanced registration is required.
Virtual Author Talk with Kwame Christian (virtual) (Adults, teens) Tue. Nov. 15, 9-10 a.m. Kwame Christian is a best-selling author, lawyer, professor, and the Managing Director of the American Negotiation Institute. His book How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race helps readers gain the confidence to not only talk about race, but actually make a difference when you do. Advanced registration is required.
Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Adult Book Club: The Removed by Brandon Hobson (Adults) Tue. Nov. 15, 11-12 p.m. This program will be presented in a hybrid format. You may join via Zoom or in-person at the library. Book club books can be picked up at the library or downloaded through Overdrive and Hoopla. Advanced registration is required.
Inhabitants: Documentary Film Screening Access (virtual) (Adults, teens) Tues. Nov. 15, 6-7 p.m. Watch the documentary film INHIBITANTS between Nov. 1-Nov. 15 with special viewing access, then meet the film makers for a panel discussion on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. INHABITANTS: INDIGENOUS PERSPECTIVES ON RESTORING OUR WORLD follows five Native American communities as they restore their traditional land management practices in the face of a changing climate.
Documentary Film Discussion Group: The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (virtual) (Adults) Wed. Nov. 16, 6-7 p.m. Use Access Video on Demand streaming service to view the month's film selection and join the discussion via Zoom with other film buffs! Note: discussion groups will be held in English. Riveting look at the now-defunct company Theranos and its enigmatic founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, whose ambition to revolutionize blood testing through biotechnology spawned one of the biggest frauds in Silicon Valley. Advanced registration required.
Children Programs
Wee Read Baby-Toddler Storytime (Ages 0-3) Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. Wee Read is a language-rich educational program for children ages 0-36 months and accompanying parents and caregivers.
Family Storytime (Ages 0-5) Fri., 10:30-11 a.m. Librarians lead families in activities and stories that are appropriate for all the ages in attendance, all while modeling and reinforcing skills and activities that parents can share with their children.
Young Authors Project with Natasha Yim. Virtual program. (Grades K-6) Fri., 4-5 p.m. Become a published author! In this four-week virtual series, attendees will learn the use of similes, metaphors, alliteration, and how to develop the attendees' own unique narrative “voice.” Sonoma County Library will publish the collection at the end of the series for students to take home. This series is limited to 12 participants. Registration for all four classes, October 14 – November 18, is required.
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wed. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30-4 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at
events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (Grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
