NEW HOURS STARTING JANUARY 3:
Mondays, Thursdays-Saturdays, 10-6 p.m.
Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10-8 p.m.
LIBRARY IS CLOSED for NEW YEAR’S DAY
All branches close Friday, December 31 at 2 p.m
and reopen Monday, January 3 at 10 a.m.
The Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Advisory Board is looking for new members! Applicants must reside in the City of Rohnert Park or the City of Cotati. To apply please visit sonomalibrary.org/about/library-advisory-boards, or visit the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library in person to pickup an application.
Virtual Events: Enjoy LIVE storytimes, book clubs, workshops, and other activities from home. For a description of these events and to register, visit Sonoma County Library’s Events Calendar online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events
Video Programming: Sonoma County Library has hundreds of staff-recorded YouTube videos to amuse, entertain, inspire and educate. Bookmark this page or subscribe online at youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary
All Ages
Winter Reading Challenge 2022 (all ages) Dec.18-Jan.31. Read at least 600 minutes to complete the challenge and earn a limited-edition bookmark. Sign Up online at sonomalibrary.beanstack.org or in the Beanstack app. For more information and for paper logs visit us online at sonomalibrary.org/2022-winter-reading-challenge.
Winter Reading Scavenger Hunt (all ages) Dec. 18-Jan. 31. Explore with the Sonoma County Library's family-friendly virtual scavenger hunt. For each task you complete, submit a photo or short video to the GooseChase App. Finish 10 of the 15 tasks to complete the challenge. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a Sonoma County Regional Parks pass. The winner will be notified February 1, 2022. Don’t have a smart device? Email events@sonomalibrary.org for an alternative way to play. Visit sonomalibrary.org/scavengerhunt for more information.
Adult Programs
Virtual Book Club Discussion: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Tues. Jan.18, 11-12 p.m. Lending copies available for pickup. Registration required.
Rohnert Park Senior Center Mystery Book Club Thurs. Jan. 20, 11-12 p.m. Join fellow mystery lovers in person for lively and friendly discussion at the Senior Center located at 6800 Hunter Dr. This month we are discussing Still Life by Louise Penny. Lending copies available for pickup at the library.
Virtual Documentary Film Discussion Thu. Jan. 27, 6-7 p.m. View ahead and discuss together: Three Identical Strangers. Film available on Kanopy. Advanced registration is required. Registered participants will receive the Zoom invite one hour prior to the scheduled event.
Children and Teen Programs
First Chapter Book Club (grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Virtual Pride Club for Teens (ages 13-18) Tues., 4-5 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme.
Virtual Teen Anime Club (grades 7-12) Wed., 4-5 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.