Read With Us This Summer!
The 2022 Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 6 to August 13. Why join? Because reading is fun, and you can win prizes too! Log the minutes you read through Beanstack (and the Beanstack Tracker App) or record them on paper logs. Signup online or through your local library.
Listening for a Change: Mobile Community Interactive Museum
Next time you visit make sure to make some extra time to visit the “Listening for a Change” kiosk station. The kiosk is uploaded “with video interviews of community members from a broad range of backgrounds and experiences. All interviews are conducted by students participating in Listening for a Change’s Neighborhood Listening Project. All are translated in English and Spanish.” (http://listeningforachange.org/kiosk/)
Adult Programs
Rohnert Park Senior Center Mystery Book Club Thurs. Jun. 16, 11-12 p.m. Join fellow mystery lovers in person for lively and friendly discussion at the Senior Center located at 6800 Hunter Dr. This month we are discussing A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn. Lending copies available for pickup at the library.
In Person Book Club Discussion: Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips. Tues. Jun. 21, 11-12 p.m. Lending copies available for pickup. Registration required.
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Take and Make Craft Kits (grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (grades K-6) Thurs. May 12, 19, and 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Teen Trivia Party with North Bay Trivia (grades 7-12) Fri. Jun. 17, 4-5:30 p.m. North Bay Trivia always brings the fun and now they've added an audio round, taking the party to the next level! Test your memory skills and win prizes!
Pride Club for Teens (ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.)
Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Sonoma County Coderdojo (ages 12-17) Tues., 6-7 p.m. Learn to code, develop websites, games, and much, much more. Beginners are welcome! (Virtual.)
Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
