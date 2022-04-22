BOOK SALE! The Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library Spring 2022 Book Sale
Wednesday, May 4, 5 -7 p.m.—Members only ($5 membership available at the door)
Thursday, May 5, 10-5 p.m.
Friday, May 6, 10-5 p.m.
Saturday, May 7 (half price on individual books or $5 bag of books), 10-2 p.m.
Please limit donations to 1-2 bags from April 27-May 7
Virtual Events: Enjoy LIVE storytimes, book clubs, workshops, and other activities from home. For a description of these events and to register, visit Sonoma County Library’s Events Calendar online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events
Video Programming: Sonoma County Library has hundreds of staff-recorded YouTube videos to amuse, entertain, inspire, and educate. Bookmark this page or subscribe online at youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary
Adult Programs
Virtual Book Club Discussion: Deacon King Kong by James McBride. Tues. May 17, 11-12 p.m. Lending copies available for pickup. Registration required.
Rohnert Park Senior Center Mystery Book Club Thurs. May 19, 11-12 p.m. Join fellow mystery lovers in person for lively and friendly discussion at the Senior Center located at 6800 Hunter Dr. This month we are discussing The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka. Lending copies available for pickup at the library.
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Take and Make Craft Kits (grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (grades K-6) Second and fourth Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Virtual Pride Club for Teens (ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme.
Sonoma County Coderdojo (ages 12-17) Tues., 6-7 p.m. Learn to code, develop websites, games, and much, much more. Beginners are welcome! (Virtual.)
Virtual Teen Anime Club (grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
