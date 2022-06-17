Read With Us This Summer!
The 2022 Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 6 to August 13. Why join? Because reading is fun and you can win prizes too! Log the minutes you read through Beanstack (and the Beanstack Tracker App), or record them on paper logs. Signup online or through your local library.
Join us in celebrating Pride Month this June, which serves as a time to promote the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community. Check out the following projects, events, book lists, and resources compiled by librarians at Sonoma County Library to help you celebrate Pride this year! https://sonomalibrary.org/celebratepride2022
Adult Programs
Rohnert Park Senior Center Mystery Book Club Thurs. Jun. 16, 11-12 p.m. Join fellow mystery lovers in person for lively and friendly discussion at the Senior Center located at 6800 Hunter Dr. This month we are discussing A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn. Lending copies available for pickup at the library.
In Person Book Club Discussion: Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar. Tues. Jul,19 11-12 p.m. Lending copies available for pickup. Registration required.
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Wee Read Baby-Toddler Storytime (ages 0-3) Thurs. Jun. 16–Jul. 21, 10:30 a.m. Stories, music, and fingerplays for ages 0-36 months. (In-person.)
Family Storytime (ages 0-5) Thurs. Jun. 16–Jul. 21, 11:30 a.m. Stories, music, and movement for ages 0-5 years. (In-person.)
Stay and Play Family Storytime (ages 0-5) Tues. Jun. 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Circle time followed by choice of play activities. (In-person.)
Take and Make Craft Kits (grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (grades 1-3) First and third Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (grades K-6) Thurs. Jun. 9, 16, and 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Sonoma County Coderdojo (ages 12-17) Tues., 6-7 p.m. Learn to code, develop websites, games, and much, much more. Beginners are welcome! (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
