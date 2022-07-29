Read With Us This Summer!
The 2022 Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 6 to August 13. Why join? Because reading is fun and you can win prizes too! Log the minutes you read through Beanstack (and the Beanstack Tracker App), or record them on paper logs. Signup online or through your local library.
Friends of the Rohnert Park – Cotati Library Bookstore
Support the Friends of the Rohnert Park Library by visiting their bookstore, located in the library. Open hours are Tues. 10-4:30 p.m., Wed. 10-7:30 p.m., Thurs.–Sat. 10-4:30 p.m. The Friends are also seeking volunteers! If interested, please inquire at the bookstore.
Adult Programs
Virtual Author Talk with Dr. Marcia Chatelain – Franchise Wed. Aug. 3, 11-12 p.m. Register Here: https://libraryc.org/sonomalibrary/18882/register Join us in conversation with Dr. Marcia Chatelain as she discusses her Pulitzer prize-winning book, Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America. Dr. Marcia Chatelain set out to answer the question of how fast-food restaurants so thoroughly saturate black neighborhoods. McDonald’s has often been blamed for the rising rates of obesity and diabetes among black Americans. In Franchise, Chatelain uncovers a surprising history of cooperation among fast-food companies, black capitalists, and civil rights leaders, who–in the troubled years after King’s assassination–believed they found an economic answer to the problem of racial inequality.
In Person Book Club Discussion: Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo. Tues. Aug 16, 11-12 p.m. Lending copies available for pickup. Registration required.
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wed. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Take and Make Craft Kits (grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (grades 1-3) First and third Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (grades K-6) Thurs. Jun. 9, 16, and 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Teen Anime Workshop with Oliver Chin (grades 7-12) Fri. Jul. 29, 3-5 p.m. In this two-hour workshop, author and artist Oliver Chin will teach you how to draw in the Japanese comics and animation (manga and anime) style. All materials provided. *Advanced registration required; supplies are limited. Need help with registration? Visit or call your local library.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
