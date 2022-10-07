Oct. 5-8: Book Sale by the Friends of the Rohnert Park – Cotati Library
Join us in the Armando Flores Conference Room for the Friends’ semi-annual Book Sale!
Fri. Oct. 7, 10-5:30 p.m. Open to all
Sat. Oct. 8, 10-2 p.m. Bag of books for $5, or half price off books
Adult and Teen Programs
Teen Volunteer Orientation (teens) Wed. starting Oct. 12, 4-5 p.m. Are you a teen interested in volunteering for the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library? Bring a Volunteer Packet signed by you and your guardian to the library. Orientation will go over the rules of volunteering, possible tasks you can help with, and a short in-person interview with the Teen Librarian. We look forward to working together!
Asian Art Museum Lecture: Demons, Creatures, and Monsters – OH MY! Virtual program. (adults) Sat. Oct. 8, 11-12 p.m. Mythical creatures, legendary beasts, terrifying monster. They are supernatural, mystical, often god-like or demon-like beings, and they have fascinated us since ancient times. Even today, they continue to thrill, terrify, entertain, and inspire us. They have filled folklore, stories, songs, and works of art. Presented by the Asian Art Museum. Advanced registration is required.
National Coming Out Day: A Retrospective. Virtual program. (Adults, teens) Tues. Oct. 11, 6-7 p.m. Join us on Zoom as Magi Fedorka, an LGBTQI+ activist in Sonoma County, shares a video and talks about community building to support activism and changing Sonoma County to be more inclusive. Advanced registration required.
Queer Book Club: Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas. Virtual program. (Adults) Wed. Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m. Join librarians virtually to discuss books centering on LGBTQ+ voices. Print copies are available while supplies last. Advanced registration required.
Virtual Author Talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura – “Not Nice.” Virtual program. (Adults, teens) Thurs. Oct. 13, 1-2 p.m. We invite you to join us for a talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura, one of the world’s leading experts on social confidence as he discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others might think. Advanced registration required.
TeenTober: Live virtual author event – Vitor Martins. Virtual program. (Adults, teens) Thurs. Oct. 13, 4-5 p.m. Told by the house Number 8 Sunflower Street (YES, THE HOUSE IS THE NARRATOR!), and set in three different decades- 2000, 2010, and 2020 respectively. This Is Our Place is a novel about queer teens dealing with sudden life changes, family conflict, and first loves, proving that while generations change, we will always be connected to each other. Advanced registration required.
Children Programs
No Wee Read Storytime Sept. 29, Oct. 6, and Oct. 13. Wee Read Storytime will resume Thurs., Oct. 20.
Family Storytime (Ages 0-5) Fri., 10:30 a.m. Librarians lead families in activities and stories that are appropriate for all the ages in attendance, all while modeling and reinforcing skills and activities that parents can share with their children.
Young Authors Project with Natasha Yim. Virtual program. (Grades K-6) Fri., 4-5 p.m. Become a published author! In this four-week virtual series, attendees will learn the use of similes, metaphors, alliteration, and how to develop the attendees’ own unique narrative “voice.” Sonoma County Library will publish the collection at the end of the series for students to take home. This series is limited to 12 participants. Registration for all four classes, Oct. 14–Nov. 18, is required.
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wed. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs.3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (Grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
