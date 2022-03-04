The Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Advisory Board is looking for new members! Applicants must be residents of the greater Rohnert Park-Cotati service area. Application available online at sonomalibrary.org/about/library-advisory-boards, or visit the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library in person to pickup a copy of the application.
The Winter Reading Challenge 2022 has ended. Limited edition bookmark prize is here for all readers of all ages who finished 600 minutes of reading. Next up--be sure to sign up for summer reading in June! Until then happy reading!
Virtual Events: Enjoy LIVE storytimes, book clubs, workshops, and other activities from home. For a description of these events and to register, visit Sonoma County Library’s Events Calendar online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events
Video Programming: Sonoma County Library has hundreds of staff-recorded YouTube videos to amuse, entertain, inspire and educate. Bookmark this page or subscribe online at youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary
Adult Programs
Virtual Book Club Discussion: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi. Tue. Mar.15, 11-12 p.m. Lending copies available for pickup. Registration required.
Rohnert Park Senior Center Mystery Book Club Thurs. Mar.17, 11-12 p.m. Join fellow mystery lovers in person for lively and friendly discussion at the Senior Center located at 6800 Hunter Dr. This month we are discussing When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole. Lending copies available for pickup at the library.
Virtual Documentary Film Discussion Thurs. Mar. 24, 6-7 p.m. Use the library’s Kanopy streaming service to view this month's film selection, Miss Representation: The Representation Project, and join the discussion via Zoom with other film buffs! Registration required.
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Take and Make Craft Kits (grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (grades K-6) Second and fourth Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Virtual Pride Club for Teens (ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme.
Sonoma County Coderdojo (ages 12-17) Tues., 6-7 p.m. Learn to code, develop websites, games, and much, much more. Beginners are welcome! (Virtual.)
Virtual Teen Anime Club (grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
