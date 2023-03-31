All Sonoma County Libraries are closed on March 31 in observance of Cesar Chavez Day.
The Sonoma County Regional Libraries are now open Sundays!
Open hours are 1-5 p.m.
Adult and Teen Programs
Library Commission Budget Workshop (Adults) Tues. Apr. 4, 1-4 p.m. Annual budget workshop for the Sonoma County Library Commission. Open to the public.
Author Talk with Kate Beaton (virtual) (Adults, teens) Tues. April 4, 4-5 p.m. Join us for an enlightening hour online with highly acclaimed Kate Beaton, the New York Times bestselling author of Hark! A Vagrant! and Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands. Advanced registration is required.
Asian Art Museum Lecture: The Language of Flowers in Asian Art (virtual) (Adults, teens) Sat. April 8, 11-12 p.m. The Language of Flowers in Asian Art showcases the expressive power of flowers in the arts and cultures of Asia. Since ancient times flowers have been cultivated in gardens, and represented in art. The properties of flowers have come to symbolize both human and divine qualities. Our program featuring objects from the Asian Art Museum’s permanent collection focuses on six celebrated flowers - lotus, plum blossom, cherry blossom, chrysanthemum, tulip, and rose – and the message they convey. Advanced registration required.
Children Programs
First Chapter Read-a-Long Book Club (Grades 1-3) Tues. Apr. 4, 3:30-4 p.m. Read along with Miss Kate! When you register and arrive at the library, we will have copies of the give-away books for you. You will then read aloud together. Registration is required.
Stay and Play Café (Ages 0-7) Wed. Apr. 5, 10:30-12 p.m. Children’s librarians welcome young children and their caregivers to a focused program of play and early literacy. Advanced registration is required.
Lego Build at the Library (Ages 3-12) Sat. April 8, 1:30-11:30 a.m. Join us for Lego Club for hands on engineering, problem solving exercise, and play using age-appropriate materials. Younger siblings are welcome to attend and use our collection of Duplo bricks. Advanced registration encouraged.
Wee Read Baby-Toddler Storytime (Ages 0-3) Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. Wee Read is a language-rich educational program for children ages 0-36 months and accompanying parents and caregivers.
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) First and third Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Family Storytime (Ages 0-5) Fri., 10:30-11 a.m. Librarians lead families in activities and stories that are appropriate for all the ages in attendance, all while modeling and reinforcing skills and activities that parents can share with their children.
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.