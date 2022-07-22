Read With Us This Summer!
The 2022 Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 6 to August 13. Why join? Because reading is fun, and you can win prizes too! Log the minutes you read through Beanstack (and the Beanstack Tracker App) or record them on paper logs. Signup online or through your local library.
Listening for a Change: Mobile Community Interactive Museum
Next time you visit make sure to make some extra time to visit the “Listening for a Change” kiosk station. The kiosk is uploaded “with video interviews of community members from a broad range of backgrounds and experiences. All interviews are conducted by students participating in Listening for a Change’s Neighborhood Listening Project. All are translated in English and Spanish.” (http://listeningforachange.org/kiosk/)
Accepting submissions! Virtual Open Mic!
Submission period: June 6-July 31. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites in two categories (Adult and Youth) and the top three vote-getters from each category will win gift cards of $100, $75, and $50 in value.
This is an all-ages community-submitted open-mic program. Submit a short video (under 5 minutes long) of you performing a song, piece of poetry, or spoken word piece.
Submit your videos here: https://filmfreeway.com/SCLVirtualOpenMic
For more about prizes, rules, and terms visit: https://sonomalibrary.org/virtual-open-mic
Adult Programs
UC Master Gardeners: California Native Oaks for our Drought Environment (all ages) Sat. July 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn about home gardening, pest management, water conservation practices, and more! Different presentation topic per location.
Sonoma Ready Series: Go Bags & Planning for Emergencies (All ages) Wed. July 27, 6-7 p.m. Everything You need to Know to be Prepared for any Disaster. Learn about Go Bags, Planning for Evacuations, signing up for Alerts, and local neighbor-to-neighbor groups preparing and supporting each other for emergencies.
Read BIPOC Book Club Tues. July 26, 6-7 p.m. Join librarians virtually to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color. This month we are reading Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke. Print copies are available while supplies last. (Virtual.) Advanced registration is required. Registered participants will receive the Zoom invite one hour prior to the scheduled event. If you need special accommodations, please let us know. Email: events@sonomalibrary.org or call your local library!
Children and Teen programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
POP for a Porpoise w/ National Marine Mammal Foundation – Virtual/In-Person (grades K-6) Fri. July 22, 11 a.m. This interactive program educates kids about the plastic ocean pollution epidemic and highlights the exciting research of the National Marine Mammal Foundation. This program will be a hybrid Zoom and in-person event, registration required for Zoom participation.
Take and Make Craft Kits (grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (grades K-6) Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Teen Anime Workshop with Oliver Chin (Ages 13-18) Fri. July 29, 3-5 p.m. In this two-hour workshop, author and artist Oliver Chin will teach you how to draw in the Japanese comics and animation (manga and anime) style. All materials provided. Advanced registration required; supplies are limited. Need help with registration? Visit or call your local library.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
