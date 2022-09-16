Oct. 5-8: Book Sale by the Friends of the Rohnert Park – Cotati Library
Join us in the Armando Flores Conference Room for the Friends’ semi-annual Book Sale!
Wed. Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m. Members Only ($5 at the door)
Thurs. Oct 6 & Fri. Oct. 7, 10-5:30 p.m. Open to all
Sat. Oct. 8, 10-2 p.m. Bag of books for $5, or half price off books
Adult Programs
3D Modeling Workshop for Adults and Teens Mon. Sept. 19, 4-5 p.m. An in-depth follow-along lecture highlighting strategies, tips, and tricks when creating a model from an idea. Class led by digital design instructor Lindsay Hunter. Space is limited. Advance registration required. Adult Book Club: Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli Tues. Sept. 20, 11-12 p.m. This is a hybrid program; you may join via Zoom or in-person at the library. Books available while supplies last. Advanced registration is required.
Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies (virtual) Wed. Sept. 21, 2-3:30 p.m. Teaches caregivers to decode verbal and behavioral communication by someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Participants leave with strategies for meaningful connection with people in early, middle, and late-stage dementia. Advanced registration is required. Emergency Alerts Sign Up Drive Wed. Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m. Get assistance signing up for Sonoma County Alerts today!
Documentary Film Discussion Group: Vita Activa: The Spirit of Hannah Arendt - the Life and Work of a Moral Philosopher Wed. Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m. Use Kanopy streaming service to view the month’s film selection and join the discussion via Zoom with other film buffs! Note: discussion groups will be held in English. This thought provoking and spirited documentary, with its abundance of archival materials, offers an intimate portrait of the whole of Hannah Arendt's life. Advanced registration is required.
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
POP for a Porpoise (Grades K-6) Tues. Sept. 20, 4-5 p.m. This interactive program educates kids about the plastic ocean pollution epidemic and highlights the exciting research of the National Marine Mammal Foundation.
Virtual Tween Writing Club (Ages 9-12) Wed. Sept. 21, 4-5 p.m. In this virtual series children's author Natasha Yim will lead young writers, ages 9-12, in monthly meetings to develop their own stories. Through writing exercises and mini-lessons students will learn the basic elements of story structure, developing characters, and crafting scenes to make their stories come to life! Advanced registration is required.
Family Bike Workshop Sat. Sept. 24, 10-12:30 p.m. Family Bike Workshops are for families with kids learning to ride on the road. Families will learn to safely navigate the streets in a variety of situations through fun, skill building activities and an instructional neighborhood ride led by educators from the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. Advanced registration is required.
Wee Read Baby-Toddler Storytime (Ages 0-3) Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. Wee Read is a language-rich educational program for children ages 0-36 months and accompanying parents and caregivers.
Family Storytime (Ages 0-5) Fri., 10:30-11 a.m. Family Storytimes can encompass a whole range of children with their families -- you might have a baby, a wobbler, and a 6-year-old all in the same group! Families will enjoy activities and stories that are appropriate for all ages, while modeling and reinforcing skills and activities that you can do at home.
Take and Make Craft Kits (Grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (Grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
