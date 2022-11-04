The Sonoma County Regional Libraries will be open on Sun. starting Sun. Nov. 6! Hours will be 1-5 p.m.
All Sonoma County Libraries will be CLOSED on Fri., Nov. 11 in observation of Veteran’s Day.
Adult and Teen Programs
Teen Volunteer Orientation (Teens) Wed., 4-5 p.m. Are you a teen interested in volunteering for the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library? Bring a Volunteer Packet signed by you and your guardian to the library. Orientation will go over the rules of volunteering, possible tasks you can help with and a short in-person interview with the Teen Librarian. We look forward to working together!
In-Person Author Talk: SSU Professor Dr. James Mestaz (Adults, teens) Tues. Nov. 8, 6-7 p.m. Sonoma State University's Dr. James V. Mestaz discusses his first book “Strength from the Waters: A History of Indigenous Mobilization in Northwest Mexico” (Oct 2022). In Strength from the Waters James V. Mestaz demonstrates how the Mayo people used newly available opportunities such as irrigation laws, land reform, and cooperatives to maintain their connection to their river system and protect their Indigenous identity.
Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding and Responding to Dementia related Behaviors (virtual) (Adults) Wed. Nov. 9, 2-3:30 p.m. Provides participants with a 4-step model to address behavioral aspects of dementia. The program details the model and then applies it to some of the most common behaviors associated with the disease. Brought to you by the Alzheimer’s Association. Advanced registration is required.
Queer Book Club: Love After the End by Joshua Whitehead (virtual) (Adults) Wed. Nov. 9, 6-7 p.m. This exciting and groundbreaking fiction anthology showcases several new and emerging 2SQ (Two-Spirit and queer Indigenous) writers from across Turtle Island. These visionary authors show how queer Indigenous communities can bloom and thrive through utopian narratives that detail the vivacity and strength of 2SQness throughout its plight in the maw of settler colonialism's histories. Print copies are available while supplies last. Advanced registration is required.
Virtual Author Talk with Bonnie Garmus (virtual) (Adults, teens) Thurs. Nov. 10, 11-12 p.m. Join us for a dazzlingly entertaining virtual chat with author Bonnie Garmus as she discusses her debut New York Times bestselling novel Lessons in Chemistry. Advanced registration is required.
Asian Art Museum Lecture: Glorious Civilizations of Southeast Asia (virtual) (Adults) Sat. Nov. 12, 11-12 p.m. Eleven countries, numerous cultures, thousands of years. Explore the varied and intriguing art of Southeast Asia as reflected in secular and religious objects from this fascinating region. See sculptures from Angkor Wat, Buddhas from Burma and Thailand, ceramics from Vietnam, and textiles from the Philippines. Advanced registration is required.
Inhabitants: Documentary Film Screening Access (virtual) (Adults, teens) Tues. Nov. 15, 6 p.m. Watch the documentary film INHIBITANTS between Nov. 1-Nov. 15 with special viewing access, then meet the film makers for a panel discussion on Nov. 15 at 6pm. Inhabitants: Indigenous perspectives on restoring our world follows five native American communities as they restore their traditional land management practices in the face of a changing climate.
Children and Teen Programs
We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga with children’s author Traci Sorell (virtual) (Ages 4-10) Wed. Nov. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Cherokee Nation citizen and award-winning children's author , Traci Sorell, as she shares her book, We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga. Discover how a Cherokee family and their tribal nation express thanks for celebrations big and small. Recommended for ages 4 to 8 years. Advanced registration is required.
Wee Read Baby-Toddler Storytime (Ages 0-3) Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. Wee Read is a language-rich educational program for children ages 0-36 months and accompanying parents and caregivers.
No Family Storytime on Fri., Nov. 11.
Young Authors Project with Natasha Yim. Virtual program. (Grades K-6) Fri., 4-5 p.m. Become a published author! In this four week virtual series, attendees will learn the use of similes, metaphors, alliteration, and how to develop the attendees’ own unique narrative “voice.” Sonoma County Library will publish the collection at the end of the series for students to take home. This series is limited to 12 participants. Registration for all four classes, Oct. 14–Nov. 18, is required.
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (Grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
