Read With Us This Summer!
The 2022 Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 6 to August 13. Why join? Because reading is fun and you can win prizes too! Log the minutes you read through Beanstack (and the Beanstack Tracker App), or record them on paper logs. Signup online or through your local library.
Friends of the Rohnert Park – Cotati Library Bookstore
Support the Friends of the Rohnert Park Library by visiting their bookstore, located in the library. Open hours are Tues. 10-4:30 p.m., Wed. 10-7:30 p.m., Thurs. – Sat. 10-4:30 p.m. The Friends are also seeking volunteers! If interested, please inquire at the bookstore.
Adult Programs
Virtual Paint Party with Beautiful Things Art Studio (All ages) Sat. Aug. 13, 1-2:30 p.m. Registration to receive a free kit closes on Friday, August 5. Follow along step-by-step interactive paint by Beautiful Things Art Studio and local artist, Tara Hackett, to create your one of a kind masterpiece. You will receive a notification by email/phone when your kit is available for pick up at your selected branch. Registration required.
In Person Book Club Discussion: Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo. Tues. Aug. 16, 11-12 p.m. Lending copies available for pickup. Registration required.
Virtual Open Mic!: Adult Facebook/YouTube Premiere Fri. Aug. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. (Adult) & Sat. Aug. 20, 11-12:30 p.m. (Youth and Teen) Support your community and watch the premiere of our Virtual Open Mic! The recording will be available for viewing after the premiere on YouTube. https://sonomalibrary.org/virtual-open-mic
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wed. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Take and Make Craft Kits (Grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Miss Kate’s 4th-6th Grade Book Club: The Parker Inheritance by Varian Jonson. Wed. Aug 17, 4-4:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate and other kids to talk about the book of the month! Lending copies are available for pickup while supplies last.
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Virtual Tween Writing Club Wed. Aug. 17, 4-5 p.m. In this virtual series children’s author Natasha Yim will lead young writers, ages 9-12, in monthly meetings to develop their own stories. Through writing exercises and mini-lessons students will learn the basic elements of story structure, developing characters, and crafting scenes to make their stories come to life! Registration required.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (Grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.