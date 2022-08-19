Friends of the Rohnert Park – Cotati Library Bookstore
Support the Friends of the Rohnert Park Library by visiting their bookstore, located in the library. Open hours are Tues. 10-4:30 p.m., Wed. 10-7:30 p.m., Thurs.–Sat. 10-4:30 p.m. The Friends are also seeking volunteers! If interested, please inquire at the bookstore.
Adult Programs
Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Friday Night Mini-Book Sale Fri. Aug. 26, 5-7 p.m. Featuring adult and children’s books for casual reading and classroom use. The sale will be in front of the library next to the Farmer’s Market.
Virtual Open Mic: Adult Facebook/YouTube Premiere Fri. Aug. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. (Adult) & Sat. Aug. 20, 11– 12:30 p.m. (Youth and Teen) Support your community and watch the premiere of our Virtual Open Mic! The recording will be available for viewing after the premiere on YouTube. https://sonomalibrary.org/virtual-open-mic.
Virtual Author Talk with Michele Harper - The Beauty in Breaking Mon. Aug. 22, 6-7 p.m. This author talk with Michele Harper will cover many of the lessons she’s learned on her inspiring personal journey and the success of her New York Times bestselling memoir, The Beauty in Breaking. Registration required at https://libraryc.org/sonomalibrary/18883/register
Virtual Author Talk with Liz Wiseman - Impact Players Thurs. Aug. 25, 9-10 a.m. Join us as we sit down in conversation with Liz Wiseman, New York Times Best Selling author, researcher, and executive adviser. Liz will talk about her latest book, Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact, and her other work. Registration required at https://libraryc.org/sonomalibrary/18886/register
Read BIPOC Book Club: The Legend of Auntie Po by Shing Yin Khor Tues. Aug. 30, 6-7 p.m. Join librarians virtually to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color. Advanced registration is required; print books available upon request until 1 week before the program.
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wed. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Take and Make Craft Kits (Grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs. Jun. 9, 16, and 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
