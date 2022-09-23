All Sonoma County Libraries will be closed on Thursday, September 29 for an All-Staff Training Day
We will be open normal hours on Fri., Sept. 30.
Oct. 5-8: Book Sale by the Friends of the Rohnert Park – Cotati Library
Join us in the Armando Flores Conference Room for the Friends’ semi-annual Book Sale!
Wed. Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m. Members Only ($5 at the door)
Thu. Oct 6 & Fri. Oct. 7, 10-5:30 p.m. Open to all
Sat. Oct. 8, 10-2 p.m. Bag of books for $5, or half price off books
Children and Teen Programs
No Wee Read Storytime Sept. 29, Oct. 6, and Oct. 13. Wee Read Storytime will resume Thurs., Oct. 20.
No Family Storytime Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. Family Storytime will resume Fri., Oct. 14.
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wed. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Family Bike Workshop Sat. Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Family Bike Workshops are for families with kids learning to ride on the road. Families will learn to safely navigate the streets in a variety of situations through fun, skill building activities and an instructional neighborhood ride led by educators from the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. Advanced registration is required.
Take and Make Craft Kits (Grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at
events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (Grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
