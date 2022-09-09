Friends of the Rohnert Park – Cotati Library Bookstore
Support the Friends of the Rohnert Park Library by visiting their bookstore, located in the library. Open hours are Tues. 10-4:30 p.m., Wed. 10-7:30 p.m., Thurs..–Sat. 10-4:30 p.m. The Friends are also seeking volunteers! If interested, please inquire at the bookstore.
Adult Programs
Asian Art Museum Lecture: Art Across Asia (Virtual) (All ages) Sat. Sep. 10, 11-12 p.m. What constitutes a “masterpiece?” Why are some objects considered masterworks while others are relegated to lesser positions? Explore some answers as illustrated by a few of the very best treasures of the Asian Art Museum. Registration required at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/event/asian-art-museum-lecture-art-across-asia
Queer Book Club (Adults) Wed. Sep. 14, 6-7 p.m. In this extraordinarily candid and radically inventive memoir, Carmen Maria Machado tackles a dark and difficult subject with wit, inventiveness, and an inquiring spirit, as she uses a series of narrative tropes—including classic horror themes—to create an entirely unique piece of work which is destined to become an instant classic. Print copies are available while supplies last. Advanced registration required–virtual. https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events/queer-book-club-dream-house-carmen-maria-machado
Children and Teen Programs
Dial a Story! (All ages) Call any time of the day or night at (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of a children’s librarian reading a storybook. A new story is released every Wed. Stories are available in English and Spanish and geared towards preschool age children.
Wee Read Baby-Toddler Storytime (Ages 0-3) Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. Wee Read is a language-rich educational program for children ages 0-36 months and accompanying parents and caregivers.
Family Storytime (Ages 0-5) Fri., 10:30-11 a.m. Family Storytimes can encompass a whole range of children with their families -- you might have a baby, a wobbler, and a 6-year-old all in the same group! Families will enjoy activities and stories that are appropriate for all ages, while modeling and reinforcing skills and activities that you can do at home.
Take and Make Craft Kits (Grades K-6) Kits available at the library starting on the 15th of each month. While supplies last.
First Chapter Book Club (Grades 1-3) First and third Wed., 3:30 p.m. Join Miss Kate in person at the library for a read-a-long book club for 1-3rd grade readers to practice reading aloud. Register in person, by phone, or online at events.sonomalibrary.org/events. A new book is read each month and given to each young reader to keep!
Read to a Dog (Grades K-6) Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Practice reading in person with a 4Paws certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence.
Pride Club for Teens (Ages 13-18) Tues., 5-6 p.m. A virtual club for queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Teen Anime Club (Grades 7-12) Wed., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come meet other teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. (Virtual.) Register at events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month.
Programs en Español
Sabores y libros (Grades K-6) Sat. Sep. 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sabores y Libros es un taller en línea en español impartido por la promotora de lectura y amante de la comida peruana Cristy Labarrera. El propósito de este taller de 45 minutos es que niños de 5 a 12 años lean, cocinen y jueguen con algunos de los libros en línea en español de la Biblioteca del Condado de Sonoma. Cristy leerá Pequeñas historias de grandes artistas, del artista e ilustrador infantil argentino Elenio Pico, y demostrará cómo preparar su propia receta de Sanguches Archimboldo que está inspirada en el libro. Es necesario registrarse con anticipación – virtual. https://events.sonomalibrary.org/es/node/10323?language=es.
