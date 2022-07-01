Darrin Jenkins, who has served as City Manager of Rohnert Park since 2013, has announced he will retire effective December 30, 2022. Mr. Jenkins has worked for the City of Rohnert Park for almost 19 years and is credited with bringing a new level of professionalism and fiscal responsibility to the organization during his tenure as City Manager.
“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve our community for the last 19 years, particularly during the last 9 years in the role of City Manager. Rohnert Park is a special place, with an amazing City staff, and a wonderful community. It has been a joy to work alongside so many talented, dedicated, caring people. I leave knowing the city is in very good hands. I wish everyone all the best as the city enters the next exciting phase of its evolution,” said Mr. Jenkins.
Significant milestones achieved by the City during Mr. Jenkins tenure include:
• Winning numerous awards for customer service and business friendliness from the readers of BIZ Magazine and The Construction Coalition.
• Re-creating Leadership Rohnert Park yielding to a more diverse group of leaders on City council, boards, and commissions.
• Mitigating impacts of the nearby casino.
• Purchasing the 30-acre site for Downtown Rohnert Park.
• Relocating and opening the Downtown SMART rail station.
• Opening Sunrise Park All-weather Field, Twin Creeks Park, and Fredericks Park.
• Modernizing its aging fire engine fleet.
• Building a new Westside Public Safety Station.
• Building a LEED Gold Certified Green City Hall.
• Implementing longstanding development plans for University District, Willow Glen, and SOMO Village.
• Opening Hampton Inn, Cambria, Oxford Suites, and Fairfield Inn hotels.
• Transportation improvements including the roundabout, widening Snyder Lane and Rohnert Park Expressway, a new freeway undercrossing at Golf Course Drive, and a smart traffic signal system.
• Reducing Retiree Medical Liability from $46 million to $2 million.
• Improving police accountability and community relations.
• Becoming an organization that listens to its residents and responds to their concerns whether through the annual community survey, town hall meetings, weekly newspaper columns, or just phone calls and emails.
• Creating over 550 affordable housing units in eight projects.
“We have been fortunate to have Darrin at the helm of our city, and we are sorry to see him go, both professionally and personally. It has been a pleasure working with him the last couple of years. We will miss his leadership and presence among us. We are pleased, however, that he is giving us ample notice to have a smooth transition to new leadership,” said Mayor Jackie Elward.
Mr. Jenkins began his career in Rohnert Park as a Civil Engineer, before being appointed to the position of City Engineer, Public Works Director, Engineering Director, Development Services Director, Assistant City Manager, and later City Manager. Prior to coming to Rohnert Park Mr. Jenkins was Public Works Director for the City of Dinuba. He also worked on the seismic retrofit of the Golden Gate Bridge.
