Rohnert Park City Council approved a ban on the use and sale of all polystyrene products within the city at its meeting on Tuesday.
“Rohnert Park is proving its commitment to reducing greenhouse gases,” said Mayor Jackie Elward. “We are proud to collaborate with Zero Waste Sonoma and Recology to take the next steps towards becoming a greener Rohnert Park.”
Polystyrene is one of the most common forms of litter, found in items like take-out containers and packing peanuts. The common litter form hurts wildlife, waterways, and other natural resources. Environmentally friendly alternatives, to the harmful polystyrene, are readily available.
The ban will largely affect food and restaurant establishments, who will no longer be permitted to distribute polystyrene food ware. Items like clamshell to-go containers and Styrofoam cups will be replaced with locally recyclable or compostable food service ware. Single-use utensils such as straws and lids will only be available to customers upon request. Establishments are authorized to impose voluntary “take-out” fees for disposable service ware and/or offer credits to patrons that bring reusable items.
Residents should continue to educate themselves and others on waste disposal requirements and environmentally friendly practices. You can find educational resources on the Recology website at www.Recology.com/RohnertPark and the city’s Refuse & Recycle page at https://bit.ly/3mk5Z3r.
