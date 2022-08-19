Rohnert Park will host an in-person town hall meeting Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the library located at 6250 Lynne Conde Way.
Residents can meet the city council in an informal setting to learn about the progress on the downtown and other topics.
Mayor Elward said, “Mark your calendar for the upcoming town hall meeting. I look forward to connecting with residents to better understand their needs and concerns. I would be delighted to hear from folks in each of our sections. Hope to see you there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.