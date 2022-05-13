The Rohnert Park City Council met in council chambers for their end of month regular meeting on Tuesday, May 10. The two-hour meeting was a mix of presentations and decisions. Adoption of Ordinance 964, a Military Equipment Policy, was a topic of discussion that consumed the most time. Director of Public Safety Tim Mattos gave the staff report and responded to council member questions.
By way of background, the ordinance was driven by Assembly Bill No. 481. That bill requires each law enforcement agency “to obtain approval from the applicable governing body, via adoption of a military equipment use policy.” The law went into effect on January 1, 2022, and specified a deadline of May 1, 2022, for law enforcement agencies to comply. Compliance meant they started the process before the May 1 date. The first reading of this ordinance was proposed to the council at their April 26, 2022, meeting. AB 481 requires law enforcement agency to obtain approval for “funding, acquiring, or using military equipment.” It also requires a community engagement process such as a public hearing and an annual report. The policy must be re-adopted every year.
Mattos reported that the only equipment that falls under the scope of “military equipment” within the department are less than lethal shotguns that fire bean bag rounds and 40mm projectile launchers that fire sponge-type rounds. He stressed that this equipment gave his officers a needed option between use of a taser or baton and the use of deadly force to deescalate a law enforcement situation. Mayor Jackie Elward said “I think this is a very important conversation to have.” All council members had some questions, but Elward had the most. She prefaced her questions saying “my questions are not for me but for the public” so that they understand what we’re talking about. Then she asked specific questions off the AB 481 military equipment list.
Elward also suggested perhaps give the chief a chance to sit down with community to discuss this policy before the council adopted it. However, Council members Susan Hollingsworth Adams, Gerard Giudice, and Pam Stafford were ready to move forward and adopt the ordinance at this meeting. Stafford’s motion to adopt was approved on a 4-0 vote with Vice Mayor Willy Linares absent from tonight’s meeting.
Also passed by the city council was an Urgency Ordinance amending the city’s Municipal Code to enact wellhead protection regulations. An urgency ordinance goes into effect immediately. The change to the code will now prohibit camping within a 600-foot radius of any active city well and adopt other conduct prohibitions such as disposal of hazardous waste, trash, public urination, defecation, or other potential sources of contamination on the ground within the protected zone of the wellhead. The change also raised violations of this code from an infraction to a misdemeanor. An infraction is punishable by a fine whereas a misdemeanor can lead to an arrest and up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
The local groundwater system includes a network of twenty-nine water supply wells located on public property throughout the city. Many are adjacent to city parks and trails. According to the staff report presented by Mary Grace Pawson, Director of Development Services, these wells “supply a maximum of 2,577 acre-feet of water per year.” During wet years, the city uses Sonoma Water and recycled water for most purposes. But during drier periods supplements with local groundwater. Going into a third year of drought, the city anticipates water conservation reductions throughout the county. By opening and using our local groundwater, other communities will be able to have a greater share of water from Sonoma Water. Rohnert Park groundwater can supply up to 50 percent of overall demand in the city. But if the well area is contaminated, the well can’t be opened and thus the need for this urgency ordinance.
The final action item was the “biggest no brainer on the agenda tonight” according to Hollingsworth Adams. Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz asked the council to approve a “Memorandum of Understanding with Child Parent Institute to Expand the Capacity of Services for Children and Families of John Reed Elementary School”. The Institute is applying for a “Federal Strong Communities” grant and is working with the Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District to establish a Family Resource Center” on the campus of this school. Having this MOU will strengthen the Institute’s grant package and only requires city staff to attend a monthly collaborative meeting.
