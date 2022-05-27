In a unanimous vote, the Rohnert Park City Council selected Samantha Rodriguez for an interim seat on the city council at their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 24. She was one of three applicants for the appointment. David Soldavini and Sara Jordan also submitted applications for consideration.
Vice Mayor Willy Linares was elected to the council in November 2020 from District 1. In April 2022 Linares announced his intention to resign from the city council, effective upon appointment of his successor, but no later than May 25, 2022. After his announcement, the city council decided to use an appointment process at their April 26, 2022 meeting. With the appointment of Rodriguez, which is immediate, after the vote Linares departed the council chambers.
Rodriguez will start her duties as a councilmember once the oath of office is administered at city hall on Wednesday, May 25. Her interim appointment will run until the November 8, 2022, regular election is certified, likely in early December. The winner of that election will fill the final two years of Linares’ term through the 2024 election.
Rodriguez is currently a Judicial Assistant with the Superior Courts of California, County of Sonoma. A 2006 graduate of Rancho Cotate High School she is also a full-time student at Dominican University of California. She grew up in District 1, attended John Reed Elementary; Mountain Shadows Middle
School’s Expeditionary Learning Program; and believes “having a voice and perspective as a 32-year-old Latina is important” according to her application to the city.
Although the vote was unanimous, all three candidates had their supporters on the council. Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams nominated Soldavini. She said “all three are qualified to serve, but I think Dave’s name was on the ballot” in 2020 when he ran against Linares. Councilmember Pam Stafford was in favor of a Jordan appointment. She said, “I have a different perspective.” Because this is an interim appointment of six months, “I think we need to pick someone who can step into the job” and she believed Jordan “has the chops” to do that.
Linares had nice things to say about all three candidates. He of course knew Soldavini, and Jordan worked on his campaign. He said he never met Rodriguez until interviewing her for this process. But for him, “representation matters.” He said, “she shares values for what I served for.” He strongly supported her as his interim replacement. Hollingsworth Adams responded, “I can count to 3” and withdrew her nomination of Soldavini, opening the door for Linares to nominate Rodriguez.
In other council news, Mayor Jackie Elward proclaimed June 2022 as Pride Month in Rohnert Park. This year, the city will be raising the Pride Flag over city hall for the first time having passed a ceremonial flag resolution last year. The council also approved retaining the current policy regarding city council Candidates’ Statements of Qualification for the November 8, 2022, elections. Candidates for District 1, 2, and 5 will be limited to 200 words and the statements will be in both English and Spanish. The city will continue to cover the costs which is expected to be around $4,500. The council also got another look at the 2023 Housing Element in an update presented by the city’s Housing Administrator, Jenna Garcia.
Also, the council unanimously supported the introduction of Ordinance No. 966 which will add prohibitions on the use and sale of products containing polystyrene and requirements relating to the use of compostable or recyclable products to the Municipal Code. When approved at a future meeting, within city limits, certain items will be banned for sale at retail stores such as Styrofoam coolers and ice chests, pool or beach toys, and food wares made partially or entirely of polystyrene. Other examples are Styrofoam cups, plates and similar items used for take-out containers as well as packing “peanuts.’
Finally, Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz received direction to continue to pursue a potential Health and Human Services Hub in Rohnert Park and was authorized $50,000 for those planning efforts. The envisioned “Hub” would be located at 6250 State Farm Drive, owned by the city where a few employees currently work in a 6,300sqft building. The vision is to partner with service providers such as Petaluma People Services Center, Child Parent Institute, and Social Advocates for Youth among others so that Rohnert Park citizens don’t have to travel to Petaluma or Santa Rosa to access these types of services.
