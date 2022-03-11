The Robert Ferguson Observatory announced the appointment of Michael O’Shea, a 40-year radio management veteran, to the board of directors. In his current role as President and General Manager of Amaturo Sonoma Media Group in Santa Rosa, operating KSRO AM & FM, KFGY-FM, KVRV-FM, KHTH-FM, K-HITS- FM, and North Bay Biz magazine, he brings extensive media knowledge, business leadership, and a deep understanding of the Sonoma County community to the organization.
O’Shea’s long and successful radio career includes 20 years as VP/General Manager, and later part-owner of legendary stations KUBE-FM and KJR AM/FM in Seattle. He was co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based New Northwest Broadcasters, Inc., owning and operating 43 stations in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana. Additionally, he is recognized as the creator of the All-Comedy Radio format, designing the format, and founding All Comedy Radio, Inc., in Los Angeles. Michael also served as VP/GM/Market Manager for Cumulus stations-group in Oregon and Saga stations-group in Washington State.
O’Shea already has extensive knowledge of the Robert Ferguson Observatory, having first started volunteering for the organization in 2017 and acting as a docent to help bring astronomy programs to the public.
“It is an amazing feeling, as someone who is interested in science and astronomy like me, to make the wonders of space accessible to the public, especially children,” says O’Shea. “Their response is heart-warming. When they see Saturn’s rings through a telescope for the first time, they say, ‘Oh My! I’ve just seen photos before!’”
O’Shea will bring the same enthusiasm and passion for delivering astronomy programs to the public, as he will to the board of directors of the Robert Ferguson Observatory. His appointment to the board brings the number of board members of the observatory to twelve and plays a critical part of the organization’s strategy to develop partnerships and bring awareness of the observatory to the community.
