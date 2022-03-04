With the drop in temperatures, many PG&E customers will be turning their heaters back on. To reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, customers should ensure they are heating their homes safely.
Natural gas safety tips
• Install a carbon monoxide detector, which will warn you when concentrations become dangerously high.
• Place detectors near sleeping areas, where they can wake you if you are asleep.
• Never use products inside the home that generate dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, such as generators, barbecues, propane heaters and charcoal.
• Never use cooking devices such as ovens and stoves for home heating purposes.
• When using the fireplace to stay warm, make sure the flue is open so that the byproducts of combustion can vent safely through the chimney.
• Ensure that generators are properly installed and operated outdoors. For more generator safety tips, visit www.pge.com/generator.
• Have a qualified professional routinely maintain and inspect all heating systems and any fuel-burning appliances annually to ensure they are in good working condition.
• Never use unvented fuel-burning equipment in an enclosed space
Space heaters
• Place space heaters on level, hard, nonflammable surfaces, not on rugs or carpets.
• Don’t put objects on space heaters or use them to dry clothes or shoes.
• Turn off space heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.
• Keep all flammable materials at least three feet away from heating sources and supervise children and pets when a space heater or fireplace is being used.
If customers suspect there is a problem with a natural gas appliance inside their home, they should call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. If you detect carbon monoxide in your home, you should get out immediately and call 911.
We also know that increases in gas commodity prices have caused increases in energy costs this year. The commodity prices have increased 90% this year compared to last year, and several factors may drive prices higher. PG&E customers pay what we pay for natural gas.
Here are some simple ways customers can reduce energy costs while still keeping warm:
1. Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, health permitting. Save 2% for each degree the thermostat is lowered.
2. Refresh proper caulking and weather stripping.
3. Set the water heater thermostat at 120 degrees or lower.
4. Use less hot water (take shorter showers) and install low-flow fixtures.
5. Wash clothes in cold water.
PG&E is here to help our customers manage their energy use and costs, and have the following assistance programs available to our customers:
• California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program saves 20% or more each month on energy bills for income-qualified customers.
• Medical Baseline provides a lower monthly rate for customers with special energy needs due to certain medical conditions.
• Budget Billing averages out energy costs for more manageable monthly payments and eliminates big spikes in bills due to seasonal changes.
PG&E customers have multiple rate plan options and can view a personalized rate plan comparison along with a variety of other useful tools, and programs to help take control of their energy usage at pge.com.
