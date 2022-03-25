Rickshaw Girl, a dramatic tale from Bangladesh about a brave young woman who attempts to help her financially struggling family will be presented Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute.
The producer, Eric Adams, will be present to introduce the film and answer questions after the Friday screening.
All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, on the SSI campus in Rohnert Park. Suggested tickets donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots.
For your safety and that of other guests, proof of Covid vaccination and photo ID will be required for entry. Masks are also required indoors.
For more information, call 707-662-2602.
