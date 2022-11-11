Rev. Dr. Samuel Tharpe had had a long-standing record in Rohnert Park of helping citizens in need. He has sponsored Thanksgiving meals for over thirty years and now is the time that he is asking the community to again help him with cash donations to provide food baskets for the Rohnert Park residents in need, many of whom are homebound. He uses the Meals on Wheels client list and other sources to identify community members to give the basket to. Lastly the use of a cash donation is consistent with the past practice for several years to fund food for his holiday baskets. Reverend Tharpe thanks everyone who will be so kind to donate and send a check to Rev. Samuel Tharpe, PO 127, Cotati, Ca. 94931.
