The Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple calls at 7:23 a.m. for a house on fire on Sonoma Ave. Units responding from the station on Sonoma Ave. observed a large column of black smoke as soon as they left the station. Extra resources were requested to assist with the fire suppression efforts.
When the first engine arrived, they found a one-story house with fire visible from a rear bedroom and smoke coming from the rest of the doors and windows. The involved building was set back a significant distance from the street and the smoke was blowing down and onto the access driveway. Firefighters deployed hoses into the building and went to the roof to cut openings to remove the smoke and heat. A neighbor advised that he believed that the resident was possibly still inside. Several firefighters were reassigned from their normal duties to assist the interior crews with searching for the occupant. They quickly completed the search and confirmed that the house was unoccupied. The renter and the owner arrived after the fire was extinguished.
The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. The cause is still under investigation. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be $150,000. Assisting agencies were Sonoma Life Support and PG&E.
