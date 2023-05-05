As the calendar turned to May the Sebastopol City Council once again met at city hall for their bi-monthly meeting. During this meeting the council once again discussed various topics ranging from proclamations, announcements, library news and recreational activities. Here’s a rundown of what Tuesday's council meeting consisted of.
The meeting started off with the council making several proclamations. Some of the proclamations for the month of May includes May 18th as Bike to Work Day, May 14-20 as National Public Works Week, May as Building Safety Month, Drowning Prevention Month, Lyme Disease Awareness Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, Asian American Pacific Islander Month and Jewish Heritage Month.
After the proclamations there was a public comment session where community members in attendance were given the opportunity to talk about items both on the items and items not on the agenda.
Then came the consent calendar and an informal presentation. The one important note from the consent calendar was the council approving a budget amendment to relaunch Sebastopol Contract (Townie Media). The Amendment Request is to reduce the budget of contract and Scope of work from $146,000 to $118,000 which would be a reduction of $27,500. The informal presentation was about the Ives Pool yearly presentation to the city council.
Next up on the agenda was the public hearing. The first part of this was a discussion and consideration of request for city sponsorship:
A. Sebastopol Regional Library- $5012.50 for waiver of City permit fees for mobile showers.
B. Gravenstein Apple Fair Sponsorship request for $7,500 for Sebastopol Gravenstein Apple Fair. This presentation was put on by the Administrative Services.
The presentation that followed this one was a discussion and consideration of approval of a resolution in support of nonviolent activists who attempt to expose the conditions of animals in factory farms. This presentation was done by Councilmember Zollman in accord with the city administration.
The final stage of the meeting was the city manager’s report, followed by city council reports and any other information that the council received after the agenda was printed for the week.
